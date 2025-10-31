Heritage festivals coming to Abu Dhabi, from Al Sila to Traditional Handicrafts

From Al Ain to Al Dhafra and Abu Dhabi city, a series of coming festivals will spotlight the UAE’s living traditions – from handicrafts to maritime heritage and large-scale cultural showcases. Together, they capture the breadth of Emirati heritage, linking past and present, and ensuring that the country’s living traditions remain part of everyday life.
Traditional Handicrafts Festival
Now in its 11th year, the Traditional Handicrafts Festival celebrates the artisans and craftspeople who keep the UAE’s material heritage alive. This year’s theme, A Journey through Community Traditional Craftsmanship, ties into the Year of Community and focuses on connecting heritage with sustainable livelihoods.
Four main pavilions – Emirati Gahwa, Traditional Weaving, Traditional Fashion and Metal & Leather Crafts – will offer live demonstrations, interactive workshops and storytelling sessions. Visitors can follow new heritage trails linking the festival to Al Jimi and Al Qattara Oases, plus attend evening music programmes and children’s events. Entry is free, with extended weekend hours until midnight.
Saturday to November 20; Souq Al Qattara, Al Ain
Al Sila Marine Festival
Celebrating Emirati maritime heritage, the fifth Al Sila Marine Festival combines traditional sailing and rowing competitions with a family-friendly waterfront souq. Sixty-four events are scheduled across marine, beach, heritage and sports categories, with total prizes exceeding Dh6.4 million.
Highlights include the 43-foot dhow sailing race, which gives participants a chance to win more than Dh3 million in prizes, as well as a traditional 40-foot rowing race and the Barakah Bawanish sailing race. A weekend market run by families will showcase local cuisine, crafts and children’s workshops, while performances and cultural activities reflect the etiquette and seafaring traditions of the region.
November 7 to 16; Al Dhafra Region
Sheikh Zayed Festival
One of Abu Dhabi’s largest annual cultural events, the Sheikh Zayed Festival brings together heritage, entertainment and global culture over five months. The festival grounds will feature expanded international pavilions, an ice-skating rink, amusement park and a Heritage Village highlighting traditional crafts, falconry and camel racing.
On the weekends, visitors can see drone and fireworks shows, folk performances and cultural parades representing countries from across the world. The event continues to grow as a symbol of the UAE’s vision to honour the legacy of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, while creating new opportunities for community engagement and cultural exchange.
Saturday to March 22; Al Wathba Show Grounds
Al Dhafra Festival
The 19th Al Dhafra Festival brings together camel owners, horse breeders and heritage enthusiasts from across the UAE and wider Gulf. Known for its large-scale camel beauty contests, the festival also features falconry, saluki racing, horse shows and traditional craft competitions.
Across four stations, 355 camel competition rounds will offer prizes totalling Dh88.7 million, alongside 17 other heritage events with more than 1,500 prizes worth Dh5.6 million. Beyond the races, the festival celebrates desert culture through poetry, music and markets selling traditional Emirati products.
Until January 22; Al Dhafra Region
