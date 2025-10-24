Souq is Arabic for marketplace
Culture

'Souq': The Arabic word for marketplace evokes the communal and the historical

The term has become familiar to non-Arabic speakers

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

October 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

To truly understand a city in the Arab world, its history and its social fabric, look no further than the souq.

Al-Hamidiyah Souq, the largest in Syria, located next to the citadel in Damascus, dates back to the late 18th century and has echoes of the city’s Ottoman history. It is still one of the most frequented shopping areas in the Syrian capital, a bustling district with shops selling everything from jewellery and textiles to ice cream.

Manama Souq, meanwhile, juxtaposes old and new in a way that’s reflective of the Bahraini capital at large. Souq Waqif in Doha harks back to tradition with its original building, but also modernises the concept of the traditional marketplace with restaurants and shisha cafes. Likewise, Dubai Spice Souq (Souq Al Tawabil) reflects upon the diversity of the emirate. It is popular with both tourists and locals, as is the city's gold bazaar that translates in Arabic as souq al dhahab.

This week's Arabic word of the week is even familiar to many non-Arabic speakers. Souq denotes more than just a marketplace, though, with historical and social resonance that is specific to each city.

In plural form, the word becomes aswaq. In verb form, sawaqa can mean to market or even export.

Spices such as sumac and saffron aside, Dubai's Souq Al Tawabil also offers teas and dried fruit. Pawan Singh / The National
A financial market is known as souq al maliya, while souq al hurra is a duty-free market, souq al sawda is the black market and souq al ashom is the stock market.

Souq al markaziya, or central souq, is also the name of Sharjah’s most well-known market, colloquially known in English as the Blue Souq. Market price, meanwhile, is sa’r alsouq.

Various idioms incorporate the word souq and its connotations.

“Bilughat alsouq wa mafahim alsouqiya” means “in the language of the souq and its concepts”, and is used when someone displays colloquial mannerisms and vocabulary.

Several poets, especially in medieval Arabia, also rely on the liveliness and routines observed in a marketplace in verse form. A work by the seventh-century Yemeni poet Waddah al-Yaman reads: “Wa lilahia ayyam tuqda ... yalifu khitamaha souqaan bi souq”.

The verse translates to: “The living have days that pass away … Their ending wraps one market with another.” It expresses the drudgery of daily routines, noting how days can blend into one another like time loops that underscore a souq.

Key findings
  • Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.
  • Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase. 
  • People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”. 
  • Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better. 
  • But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.
Updated: October 24, 2025, 6:01 PM
