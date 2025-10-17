From Aisha to Zahra: The origins and meanings of 10 popular Arabic female names

Positivity and spirituality are qualities often found in popular Arabic female names, notably due to their connection with Islam in the Arab world.

While some take after prominent figures in Islamic history, others refer to treasured concepts in the Arabic language and culture.

Here are the meanings behind 10 popular Arabic female names.

Aya

One of the most versatile Arabic female names, Aya has several meanings such as “verse” or “passage” in the Quran or Bible, and can even refer to verses of poetry. “Ayat” is the plural and another variation of the name, although not used as often.

Another meaning with a religious connotation is “sign” or “evidence” from the divine. It can also mean “miracle” in a religious context or setting. Another way the word aya can be used is within a phrase, to describe the utmost beauty in relation to someone or something.

Aisha

Layla, Nour and Aisha are among the most popular Arabic girls names. Getty Images

Both a phrase and a verb in itself, the name Aisha is the female version of the root word “alive” or verb “to live”. The name gained prominence as it belonged to the Prophet Mohammed's third wife, who was a fundamental leading figure in Islamic history, especially known for her intelligence and knowledge.

Sara

Originating from Hebrew, Sara is a name popular in the Arab and western world, meaning “princess” or “noblewoman”. It is the female version of the word “sar”, meaning “prince” or “leader” in Hebrew. It can be traced back to the Islamic figure Sarah, the wife of the Prophet Ibrahim.

Maryam

Names often refer to treasured concepts in the Arabic language and culture. Getty Images

Maryam is one of the most popular female names in the Arab world, considering its roots are derived from the Abrahamic religions. Although it is not clear what its origins are, it is familiar in Christianity from the Virgin Mary, mother of the Prophet Isa (Jesus). It is also a variation of the name “Maria”, often used in the Greek Old Testament and commonly in Greek culture.

Fatima

The name Fatima is derived from the Arabic verb “fatama”, meaning “to abstain” or “to wean” off something. The name holds significance in Islam as it belonged to a daughter of the Prophet Mohammed, Fatima Al Zahra. She is a highly esteemed woman and a symbol of purity and devotion as she is considered one of the Fourteen Infallibles – those who are protected from sin and are models for spiritual guidance.

Layla

Commonly known as the Arabic word for “night”, the name Layla has a rich history of being romanticised.

The name belonged to the love interest of a medieval poet, Imruʾ Al Qais, who was nicknamed Majnun Layla, meaning “Layla's madman” for falling in love and being infatuated with Layla Al Aamiriya, but ultimately driven to insanity when her father refused their marriage.

The story was retold by Persian poet Nizami Ganjavi in his poem Layla and Majnun and was considered a popular romance in the Arab world, before being adapted across many creative formats in retellings of the story.

Farah

Many widely used names have origins in Islam. Getty Images

Holding a positive connotation, Farah is a popular name often used in the Middle East, meaning “happiness”, “joy”, or “delight”. It comes from the Arabic verb “fariha”, meaning “to be happy”.

Nour

Meaning light in Arabic, Nour is a name used for both females and males due to its spiritual connection. In Islam, Al Nur – the light – is one of the 99 names of Allah, which are attributes that are used to describe the divine qualities of God.

Zahra

The root of the name Zahra is “zahara”, meaning “to bloom” or “to shine”, while Zahra means “flower”, “shining” and “bright”, which is the feminine form of the masculine name Azhar. The name is also linked to Fatima Al Zahra. When a woman is described as Al Zahra, she is seen as the “beautiful” or “radiant” one.

Alya

Derived from the root word and masculine name Ali, Alya is the feminine form meaning “elevated” or “lofty”, signifying the sky and heaven and reflecting a noble status. It is thought to have Slavic roots, meaning clarity.

