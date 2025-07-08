Meaning of Maryam, the name of Sheikh Maktoum's newborn daughter

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced the birth of his niece, Maryam.

“Congratulations,” Sheikh Hamdan posted on his Instagram Stories on Monday evening, along with the newborn's name in both English and Arabic.

Maryam is the daughter of Sheikh Hamdan's brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. She is named after her mother, Maryam.

The royal news comes three months after Sheikh Hamdan announced the birth of his fourth child, a daughter named Hind.

Meaning of Maryam

The name Maryam, which was our Arabic word of the week in November last year, is one of the most popular names in the Arab world. A female name, it has Arabic, Aramaic and Hebrew roots, and is one of the few names that is used widely across the three Abrahamic religions.

Other variations of the name include Mariam, Mary, Mariana, Meryana, Maria, Marosh, Maroom and Maram.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed is the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

While the origins of the name Maryam aren't clear, one theory is that the name has Egyptian origins, with some scholars suggesting it comes from the Egyptian root mr, which means love or beloved. There is also the possibility that it came from Aramaic, which uses the name in reference to Moses’s sister.

In Arabic, a theory exists that it is derived from the verb rama, which is made up of the Arabic letters rah, alif and meem. Rama means someone who has occupied a space.

Another commonly accepted theory is that the name originates from Hebrew, derived from the name Miryam, which can mean rebellious. It can also refer to a lady, or a woman of high social rank, as well as a woman who worships, or a worshipper.

One of the reasons for the popularity of the name is Mariam, known in the West and in Christianity as the Virgin Mary, the mother of the prophet Isa (Jesus).

In the Quran, Mariam is depicted as a strong and dedicated servant of God who was chosen to bear Isa without any human intervention. It’s a narrative that is also told in the Bible.

Even if the origin of the word has been subjected to much scholarly debate, it remains a popular name with powerful spiritual significance associated with virtue, devotion and inner strength across religions and cultures.

