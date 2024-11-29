The meaning of Mariam, a name associated with virtue and inner strength in the Arab world and beyond

This week’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/24/sharjah-ruler-mandates-arabic-as-primary-teaching-language-in-public-nurseries/" target="_blank">Arabic</a> word of the week is, in its many variations, one of the most popular names, not only in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/11/27/jean-leon-gerome-orientalism-doha/" target="_blank">Arab world</a> region but around the world. Mariam is a female name that has a long, rich history and linguistic roots that possibly stem from Arabic, Aramaic and Hebrew. It’s one of the few names that is used widely not only around the world but across the three Abrahamic religions. The origins of the name Mariam isn’t clear or specific, with many etymologists and linguists debating where it may have derived from and its many meanings. One of the most commonly accepted theories is that the name originates from Hebrew, derived from the name Miryam, which can mean bitter or rebellious. It can also refer to a lady, or a woman of high social rank, as well as a woman who worships or a worshipper. Another theory is that the name has Egyptian origins with some scholars suggesting it comes from the Egyptian root mr which means love or beloved. There is also the possibility that it came from Aramaic, which uses the name in reference to Moses’ sister. In Arabic, a theory exists that it is derived from the verb rama, which is made up of the Arabic letters Rah, Alif and Meem. Rama means someone who has occupied a space. While it’s not completely known where the word originates from, Mariam has definitely captured various religions and cultures, making it a very universal and timeless name. It also has many variations depending on culture and language. There is Mary, Mariana, Meryana, Maria, Marosh, Maroom, Maram, Maryam and many more. One of the reasons for the popularity of the name is of course Mariam, known in the West and in Christianity as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2022/09/19/egypt-reopens-ancient-virgin-mary-tree-site-following-months-long-renovation/" target="_blank">Virgin Mary</a>, the mother of the prophet Isa (Jesus). In the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2024/03/27/queen-camilla-thrilled-to-be-given-gift-of-quran-on-visit/" target="_blank">Quran</a>, Mariam is depicted as a strong and dedicated servant of God who was chosen to bear Isa without any human intervention. It’s a narrative that is also told in the Christian Bible, which in both religions emphasises Mariam’s virtues such as purity, strength and steadfastness. The 19th chapter in the Quran is in fact named Surat Al Mariam, and interweaves the stories of a number of prophets with fundamental elements of faith, prophethood and the Day of Judgment. A significant portion of the chapter is dedicated to the story of Mariam and the birth of Prophet Isa without a father. Some of the spiritual themes in the chapter that relate to the story of Mariam include God’s unwavering support, divine signs, having faith and hope during times of hardship the power of prayer and women's spirituality and status within Islam. While the word has been subject to much scholarly debate, with a number of theories and interpretations proposed on its meaning and origins, this only adds to the rich history of the name. It remains a popular name with powerful spiritual significance associated to virtue, devotion and inner strength across multiple religious and cultures.