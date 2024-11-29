The name Mariam is popular in the Arab world. Photo: The National
The name Mariam is popular in the Arab world. Photo: The National

Culture

The meaning of Mariam, a name associated with virtue and inner strength in the Arab world and beyond

With origins unclear, this is a timeless name spanning various religions and cultures

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

November 29, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit