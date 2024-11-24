Sharjah Ruler mandates Arabic as primary teaching language in public nurseries

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday mandated that Arabic be the primary language in all government-run nurseries across the emirate in support of a major push to protect its use.

Sheikh Dr Sultan issued the directive while chairing the latest meeting of the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) Board of Trustees. Early exposure to Arabic is seen as critical for developing fluency, comprehension and cultural understanding among young learners.

He called for Arabic to be the "language of instruction" in public nurseries during the meeting, state news agency Wam reported.

The Sharjah Ruler has long championed efforts to preserve a language spoken by more than 300 million people around the world.

Back In 2013, he launched the "Lughati" initiative, which promotes Arabic education through technology.

The programme equips students and teachers in Sharjah’s government schools with tablets loaded with educational applications specifically designed to make learning Arabic more engaging and accessible.

In 2022, he stressed the importance of teaching Arabic to school pupils. He emphasised the need to develop new teaching methods for the language, as well as encouraging youngsters to learn it.

"The Arabic language is our belonging to the Quran," he said in his address to teaching staff at the Sharjah Education Academy at the time.

"The Arabic language is a stockpile of our history, our knowledge and our culture. The Arabic language is what holds firm our belief in our religion. The Arabic language is what unites us from the furthest corners of the Earth – from the Far East to the far West, we are united under one language."

More recently, in October, the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) introduced the "Passion for Arabic" initiative.

This programme focuses on enhancing Arabic teaching for native and non-native speakers. It incorporates diverse arts and contemporary tools to foster a love for the language and its cultural significance.

Sharjah recently announced the launch of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language.

The 127-volume dictionary documents the evolution and richness of Arabic vocabulary serving as a vital resource for scholars, educators, and linguists.

Sharjah’s strategy is in line with a nationwide drive to strengthen the Arabic language and ensure it remains in use for generations to come.

Last month, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge set out plans to require nurseries to employ Arabic-speaking teachers and provide training to support language immersion.

This will become effective from the 2025/26 academic year, which begins in late August. Young children will be exposed to Arabic through songs, sounds, and play, laying a strong foundation for fluency across Abu Dhabi's 200-plus public nurseries.

