Ruler of Sharjah celebrates 85th birthday

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, marked his 85th birthday on Tuesday.

Sheikh Dr Sultan has led the emirate for more than 50 years, overseeing a period of significant change and progress.

He became leader on January 25, 1972 and is the longest-serving ruler across the seven emirates.

He has dedicated much of his life to championing the interests of Sharjah, guiding it towards prosperity and cementing its status as a cultural centre in the region and beyond.

Popular Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi shared a birthday tribute with his 7 million followers on X, formerly Twitter.

"May you always remain our pride, our support, and an unfailing source of strength," he wrote in a post accompanied by a picture of him warmly greeting Sheikh Dr Sultan.

Emirati Hassan Al Obaidly also paid homage to the Sharjah Ruler on social media, sharing a poem in his honour.

"Sultan," symbol of justice, your record is always honorable," he wrote. "Your history embodies a nation, and your name is a pride for Sharjah.

"Our Sheikh: a distinguished name … "Doctor" of knowledge and wisdom. Your justice adorns your legacy, and your name is a remarkable emblem.

Remarkable transformation

The Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, holds a news conference in San Francisco in 1973 to discuss plans for developing oil operations in the emirate. AP

The Sharjah of today is much changed from the place of his birth on Sunday, July 2, 1939.

It was then part of the Trucial States, in an era when pearl fleets still crossed the Arabian Gulf, people lived in barasti huts and the Arabian leopard roamed freely.

He finished secondary school in Sharjah and Kuwait and undertook postgraduate studies during the 1960s in Cairo. By 1965, he was chairman of Sharjah Municipality and, after his graduation in 1971, managed the Ruler’s office.

Sheikh Dr Sultan has been at the forefront of the emirate’s cultural, economic and social growth, with education prioritised.

Sharjah is home to some of the Middle East’s top artistic centres and museums, such as Sharjah Art Foundation, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, Maraya Art Centre and the Barjeel Art Foundation.

Under Sheikh Dr Sultan's rule, Unesco declared Sharjah “cultural capital of the Arab world” in 1998. The UN body made it “world book capital” in 2019. It was also honoured as Islamic culture capital in 2014 and capital of Arab tourism in 2019.

Sheikh Dr Sultan has also led the development of Sharjah’s east coast areas of Khor Fakkan and Kalba. A new Corniche was built in Kalba, with heritage buildings restored and Khor Kalba nature reserve rejuvenated.

He has also been a driving force behind efforts to preserve the Arabic language.

"The Arabic language is our belonging to the Quran," he said in an address to teaching staff in 2022.

"The Arabic language is a stockpile of our history, our knowledge and our culture. The Arabic language is what holds firm our belief in our religion. The Arabic language is what unites us from the furthest corners of the Earth – from the far East to the far West, we are united under one language."

Sheikh Dr Sultan is also a prolific author who regularly attends book fairs held all over the world.

One year ago, he released History of the Nabhani Kings 1154-1622, which delves into the history of the Sultanate of Oman and the surrounding region, spanning more than five centuries.

It was his 82nd book. His historical works encompasses various fields of knowledge, history, geography and archaeology.