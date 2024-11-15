'Fikir': The Arabic word for 'think' implies deep contemplation

French philosopher and scientist Rene Descartes created the concept and the now popular term: “I think, therefore I am.” A fundamental root in western philosophy, this statement implies that if someone has some form of consciousness, it means that they are real and exist. The central idea in this notion is the word “think”, which is this week’s Arabic Word of the Week. Fikir, which means think or even thought depending on the context, is a malleable word which lends itself to many other ideas and concepts related to thinking. It's derived from the root word<b> </b>fakara, which comes from the three Arabic letters, Fah, Kaf and Rah. The verb means to think, mull over, or contemplate a topic that is familiar to a person. So much so that the thinker gets to a new conclusion, discovery or a point that was unknown to him/her previously. It can also refer to the act of being so immersed in one's thought, that the mind is working more intensely than usual. Aside from the root meaning of the word, fikir itself has several meanings that are connected to each other. It can mean a thought or an idea, referring to the process of contemplation, but it also works as a verb meaning to think, consider or reflect on a certain topic. Fikir can also refer to a person’s intellect, their points of voice politically, socially or religiously, and can even be connected to their mental capacity. Often, the word is used when referring to deep contemplation on a subject, opinion or point of view, and doesn’t apply to the idea of fleeting thoughts. However, colloquially, fikir can also refer to any idea connected to thinking. From the root word fakara, there are also many words that are connected to the concept of contemplation and thinking. Fikira is the noun variation of the word and means a single idea or thought. It can also refer to someone’s very specific point of view about a particular topic. From the same root word, we have moufakir or its plural variation moufakareen, which refers to those whose vocation in life is to ponder, think and research intensely – not always with the aim to come to a conclusion but simply for the joy of the process. However, some of these moufakereen are seeking the true nature of things, a specific answer to an issue or conundrum and dedicate their time to intense thinking and research. Moufakareen can include artists, writers, journalists, researchers and philosophers. There is also the noun tafkeer, which means a person’s perspective, philosophy or point of view about life or a certain topic. The verb of tafkeer is tafakara, and refers to someone who is actively expressing and exchanging their thoughts and ideas within a discussion. There are also several phrases in Arabic that refer to the concept of fikir. There is moushwish al fikir, which translates to “confused of thought” and means someone who is unsettled, anxious and / or nervous in their thinking and actions. There is also shared al fikira, which literally translates to “he who strays in thought”, which describes someone whose mind is immersed in extreme thought compared to those around him/her, or one who is daydreaming about something else while in the midst of people who are concentrating together on thing. For example, a university student who is never concentrating in a lecture or a staff member who never pays attention in work meetings.