‘Hissan’: Arabic word for horse is an integral part of Middle Eastern identity

There is an old Arabic proverb which reads: “The wind of heaven is that which blows between a horse's ears.” This is not the only proverb from the Arab world that illustrates the region’s deep reverence and connection to horses. In regional culture, history, folklore, literature and even in Islam, this week’s Arabic word of the week, hissan, which means <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/06/13/ride-to-rescue-horse-shelter-uae/" target="_blank">horse</a>, has been a significant companion and symbol. Hissan is a slightly complex word. In classical Arabic, it technically refers to the male horse. Officially, it describes an unneutered male horse that is anatomically proportional, strong, and can run at a fast speed. Housoun is the plural for male horses. The female horse in classical Arabic has many names, depending on what age or stage of her life she is in. The most commonly used is faras, which refers to a matured female horse. Khail is another word that can be used to refer to male or female horses. The many words used to describe horses in Arabic reflects how much they have been studied and have been part of daily life in the region, particular for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/30/alula-world-archeology-symposium-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Bedouins</a>. However, despite the various words, some of which are still in use today, hissan is the most common word used colloquially across dialects to refer to any horse, whether male or female. In classical Arabic, hissan can also refer to a rider who, because of the action of riding, is protected from harm. Concepts of protection are intrinsically connected to the word hissan even in the theorised root of the Arabic word itself. The origin of the word hissan isn’t completely clear. Within the context of the Arabic language, hissan is derived from the word hassouna, which is made up of the three Arabic letters, hah, sad and noon. Hassouna is a verb that describes the act of protecting something or building an impregnable fortress. There are other words that are derived from hassouna that are connected to the idea of protection. Mouhasan refers to the hard armour of a knight that protects his chest from injury during battle. Mohassin for a male, or mohassina for a female, is a verb referring to when a person is both honourable and protected from any kind of harm or persecution because of two instances – being married or being dedicated to their faith and religion. There is also the noun, hassana, a word used in the context of protection when it comes to immunity. For example, when vaccines are used, or when a person of a high political or government rank is offered protection while performing the duties of their job. However, there are other theories to the origin of the word hissan. There is also the word hasan, which comes from the same root as hassouna, but refers to the idea of chastity or being in the act of chaste. Hasan could be the origin root of hissan given the idea that prized horses are separated or protected from others in order to keep them virginal or chaste to their owners. While not proven there are also some linguistic theories that suggest hissan has ancient Semitic origins that predate classical Arabic. Regardless of its origin, the word hissan has roots in concepts of faithfulness and protection, both revered characteristics associated to the horse in Arabic culture and history. The connection between this root and the word for horse likely stems from the horse's historical importance in warfare and protection. Horses and the Arab people have an ancient bond that has lasted thousands of years. It’s a bond connected to harsh life in the desert and the important role horses have played in warfare and the protection of tribes, villages and communities. Since horses were symbolic of glory, protection and dignity in the Arab world, owning a horse became associated with these same characteristics. In Islam, horses have been mentioned in six various chapters in the Quran, always within a positive context. Whether used as symbols of the desires of the physical world, their speed and power in battle, horses are highlighted for both their practical and spiritual dimension, further cementing their place as an integral part of Arab cultural identity.