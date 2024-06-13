UAE rescue shelter in a race against time to save horses from summer heat

After being kept in a chicken coop for eight months, a severely disabled horse got a new lease of life when taken in by Ride to Rescue. Unfortunately, the UAE shelter itself desperately needs aid to survive the summer.

The shelter for injured, old and rescued horses has struggled to stay afloat ever since its conception a decade ago, founder Yasmin Sayyed explains. This year, however, it is in dire straits. Formerly based at Mandara Equestrian Club in Abu Dhabi, the shelter was forced to move to a temporary home at Al Hulaifi Stables in Ras Al Khaimah last year.

With limited stables available, the horses have been living in outdoor boxes. But with peak summer fast approaching, the team now need to move all the animals into air-conditioned stables before more fall sick due to the searing heat.

Off track

Yasmin Sayyed founded the shelter decade ago and says this is its most dire year yet. Antonie Robertson /The National

“Our lease at Al Hulaifi was technically over at the end of May,” says Sayyed, 49. “We have been able to move about 20 horses to air-conditioned spaces at private stables, but we still don’t have enough money to move the remaining 10.

It weighs heavy on the heart to see them suffer Yasmin Sayyed, founder, Ride to Rescue

“More horses are falling sick every day. If we don’t get them moved, their lives could be at a stake. I need to somehow find Dh14,500 in the next few days.”

The high temperatures cause many of the horses to develop colic, a severe intestinal issue that can be fatal.

“Last year five horses suffered so badly with colic they had to go to hospital,” adds Sayyed. “They had a 50 per cent chance of survival, but, by some miracle, they made it. If the vets had refused to treat them, they almost certainly would have died. We’ve already had many cases of colic this year too.”

Air-conditioned stables aside, horses require daily feed, medical and dental aid, anti-slip mats and volunteers to take care of them. Antonie Robertson / The National

“Heat stroke is common, but I’ve trained my staff to pour gallons of alcoholic spirit over the animals when they are breathing fast and getting too hot,” she explains. “The alcohol pulls the heat out and encourages them to sweat. It weighs heavy on the heart to see them suffer.”

Excessive heat can also cause anhidrosis, a condition that stops horses from sweating. “Anhidrosis contributes to heat exhaustion and it can be very dangerous,” says Sayyed. “The horses get it from mid-June onwards.”

Number crunching

Caring for more than 30 horses, some with disabilities and terminal illnesses, costs more than Dh3,500 per day. The centre is constantly behind on rent, vets’ fees and other bills, and Sayyed says she faces a daily battle even when it comes to buying enough food.

“Financially speaking, we are in the worst state we have ever been in since we launched 10 years ago,” she says. “We use Dh2,000 worth of hay and feed per day. For the first time ever, we have had to skip mealtimes sometimes. We just give them hay as we don’t have enough feed to go around.

“Some of the horses have also lost weight because I haven’t been able to pay for the dentist and so they are struggling to eat.”

Last week, Sayyed had to put a disabled horse to sleep after it had broke a shoulder by slipping in its stable. “We want to purchase slip-proof mats to stop this from happening again but it will cost about Dh2,000 per box.

“I’ve found the perfect bit of land in Ras Al Khaimah, but we need Dh150,000 to secure it, and then more money to build the facilities needed. Sometimes what I’m doing seems like an impossible task.”

In addition to the horses, Sayyed cares for close to 100 rescue cats, and a dozen or so chickens that she raised in the living room of her previous home in Abu Dhabi.

“I have a massive villa in Ras Al Khaimah, but I only use one or two of the rooms. The rest are dominated by cats. Currently, we are not accepting any more rescues as we are struggling to survive as it is.”

Sayyed dreams of opening an eco-tourism horse resort. Antonie Robertson / The National

Although most of the horses cannot be ridden, visitors are welcome to come and walk with them in return for a small contribution. Going forward, Sayyed dreams of opening an eco-tourism horse resort that would offer activities such as beach rides and hikes.

“I believe God has a purpose for all of us, and mine is to care for the horses no one wants any more,” says Sayyed. “I want to give them a second chance at life and let them live out their last years peacefully. But now I need a source of sustainable income and a place to call our own.”