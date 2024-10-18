'Jisim': Arabic word for body extends across chemistry, medicine - and aphorisms

Language is inextricable from the body. Trace the origins of many words and phrases, in any language, and you’ll likely find some body parts at their roots. In English, the word sarcasm, for instance, derives from the Greek “sarkazein”, meaning to “bite the lip in rage". Others are more apparent, idioms such as “a chip on one’s shoulder” or “a bird in hand". Arabic is no different. The word mutaqadim, translating to advanced or forward, was developed from the word qadam or foot. Raqeeb, referring to a military officer or close observer, comes from ar'raqaba, or neck. In fact, an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/rooted-in-the-body-new-book-on-arabic-language-aims-to-make-learning-vocabulary-easier-1.1157751" target="_blank">entire book </a>has been dedicated to identifying the body parts that lie at the root of everyday Arabic words. But this week, we’re not looking to segment parts. Rather, we are giving the body as a whole its due. Jisim is Arabic for body, and much like its English counterpart, the word finds itself in several terms and phrases. Jisim insan is the human body. Replacing the latter word with haywan or nabat, would refer to the body of an animal or insect. Jisim hayy is a living body. Jisim mareed is a sick one. Darajat hararat al jisim refers to body temperature. Raehat al jisim is body odour. Wazn al jisim is body weight. Lughat al jasad is body language. Fann al jasad is body art. In chemistry, jisim baseet refers to an element, such as oxygen or hydrogen. Jisim murakab is a compound, such as water or carbon dioxide. Ajsam is the plural variation of jisim, while al ajsam al kawniyeh are celestial bodies. Kamal ajsam is bodybuilding. Al ajsam altaera al majhoola al hawia are unidentified flying objects. Rahat al jisim fi qilat al taam, wa rahat al nafs fi qilat alatham, wa rahat alqalb fi qilat alihtimam, wa rahat allisan fi qilat alkalam, is a common Arabic expression that addresses the body. This translates to: the body’s comfort is in the moderation of eating, the soul’s comfort is in the lack of vices, the heart’s comfort is in the lack of worry and the tongue’s comfort is in the moderation of speaking.