‘Hibir’: The Arabic word for ink has a deep well of other meanings

In <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/books/2021/08/11/novelist-elif-shafak-uses-cypriot-conflict-as-backdrop-to-emotional-new-book/" target="_blank">Elif Shafak's</a> best-selling novel <i>The Forty Rules of Love</i>, the Turkish writer reinterpreted and adapted the ideas of 13th century poet <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/7-million-renovation-of-rumi-s-afghanistan-birthplace-begins-it-gives-me-hope-1.1187844" target="_blank">Rumi</a> in a powerful phrase: “When ink joins with a pen, then the blank paper can say something.” The phrase emphasises the power of knowledge and expression when archived and communicated through the use of ink as a tool of writing. This week’s Arabic word of the week, hibir, which means ink, is connected to many concepts relating to knowledge and improving the appearance of things. Officially, hibir is defined as a liquid substance, available in a number of colours, which is used for writing. Hibir is one of the words that is used in both classical Arabic as well as in most dialects across the region. In fact, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/11/17/qalam-the-arabic-word-for-pen-has-important-cultural-significance/" target="_blank">qalam </a>hibir, which translates to "ink pen", are two words commonly used across the region when referencing a pen. Made up of the three Arabic letters Hah, Bah and Rah, hibir is derived from the verb habara, which has several meanings. Habara can refer to the act of embroidering fabric and writing in beautiful handwriting. Or it can mean to make an object appear more decorative. It can also refer to the act of filling up an ink well for writing, which is called a mihabra – a word that is derived from the same three Arabic letters that hibir uses. Habara can also mean to write or draw something using ink. It is the action of mark-making in many different contexts for different purposes. However, when used in the context of people, the meaning of habara changes. It can refer to one person welcoming another into their fold, or home, or when one person compliments another. The versatility of the origin of the word hibir also shows that the essence of its meaning is a positive one, describing in a variety of scenarios things or people becoming better versions of themselves, either from an aesthetic perspective or are improved after being complimented. There are several other Arabic words that are derived from the same root of hibir that also have extremely positive connotations. Al hibir refers to someone who is either very knowledgeable about a particular topic or, more interestingly, someone who holds a high rank in the hierarchy of religion outside of Islam. For example, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/10/02/islamic-diplomacy-can-take-a-leaf-out-of-the-late-pope-john-paul-iis-page/" target="_blank">the Pope</a> would be considered al hibir of Christianity. Another word is habera, which has several meanings. The first is when the Earth becomes lush with growth such as plants, trees and vegetation. Another is when an injury, cut, or scar is healed. And the third refers to the glow that appears on someone’s face when they hear good news.