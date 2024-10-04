The Arabic word for ink is hibir. The National
‘Hibir’: The Arabic word for ink has a deep well of other meanings

Its root can refer to embroidering fabric, beautiful handwriting or making an object appear more decorative

Maan Jalal
October 04, 2024

