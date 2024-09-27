Several words in Arabic come from the same root word of 'maarifa', linking to self-awareness, fame and smelling nice. Photo: The National
Several words in Arabic come from the same root word of 'maarifa', linking to self-awareness, fame and smelling nice. Photo: The National

Culture

'Maarifa': Arabic word for knowledge is connected to many forms of enlightenment

It is linked to the concept of learning and encyclopaedias

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

September 27, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit