The Arabic word for finger is issbaa. Photo: The National

Culture

'Issbaa': How the Arabic word for finger is popular in proverbs

Also pronounced as ousbaa in many colloquial dialects, this week's word can also be used as a metaphor to explain a number of things, from feelings to complex social situations

Maan Jalal
September 13, 2024

