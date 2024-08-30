The word for anger in Arabic is ghathab. Photo: The National
Culture

‘Ghathab’: The Arabic word for anger is mentioned in the Quran as an emotion to control

The word associated with strong emotional reaction can also imply passion in certain contexts

Maan Jalal
August 30, 2024

