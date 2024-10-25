'Jawab': Arabic word for answer resonates with knowledge

A popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/arabic/" target="_blank">Arabic</a> idiom warns: “Duq al bab, tasma’ al jawab.” The saying translates to “knock on the door, and you’ll hear the answer". It is meant to be used in instances when someone hears a surprising or unpalatable response. The idiom advises people not to ask questions that have answers they may not be prepared for. Jawab is Arabic for answer, and it touches upon the informed and the insoluble, the wise and the braggart. Jawabat or ajwibe is the word in its plural form. Jawab can refer to a response to a question or an invitation. It can be a problem’s solution. It can also refer to a letter. Hadir al jawab is a person who is quick to respond, and seems to be always ready with an answer. Al jawab al shafi is the definitive answer to a question. Jawab mukhtasar is a brief one. A’ndo jawab likul sual is a man who has an answer to every question, a know it all. We say a'ndha when referring to a woman. Like in English, the term can be used in praise or condescension. Jawib ala qad al sual is to tell a person to answer to the limits of a question, and not to veer off in a ramble. Asile laysa laha ajwibe refers to questions that are unanswerable. When you’d like to tell a person that their answers shocked you, you could say: jawabak sadamni. In cases where you’d like to tell a person to mind their own business, you could say: ma saaltak – or saaltik for female – yaani ma tjawib, which means “I didn’t ask you so don’t respond.” <i>Ibaatli Gawab</i> (Send Me a Letter) is a popular <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/sultans-of-tarab-celebrate-syria-s-musical-history-in-damascus-in-pictures-1.891664" target="_blank">tarab</a> song that was originally sung by Syrian singer Sabri Mudallal. It was composed by Bakri Al Kurdi with lyrics written by Hussam Al Khatib. The song became even more famous when it was covered by the late tarab legend <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/2021/11/02/syrian-singer-sabah-fakhri-dies-aged-88-the-light-of-music-went-out-in-the-levant/" target="_blank">Sabah Fakhri</a>.