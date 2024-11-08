An estimated 150 million males have the named 'Mohammed' worldwide. The National
An estimated 150 million males have the named 'Mohammed' worldwide. The National

Culture

Meaning of Mohammed, the ubiquitous Arabic name with powerful cultural and religious ties

It is derived from 'hamad', which is a verb meaning to praise, be thankful for or be grateful

Maan Jalal
Maan Jalal

November 08, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit