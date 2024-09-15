Sheikh Mohamed calls for peace and stability on Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/29/president-sheikh-mohamed-arrives-in-china-for-state-visit/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has sent a message to mark the occasion of the anniversary of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/07/uae-announces-public-sector-holiday-for-prophet-mohammeds-birthday/" target="_blank">Prophet Mohammed’s birthday</a>. Sheikh Mohamed made a statement on X asking for God to bless the world with peace and stability. "On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we ask God to bestow his mercy on all of humanity and bless the world with peace and stability," he wrote. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/sheikh-mohammed-announces-plans-for-national-university-of-dubai/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also marked the occasion. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to my Islamic Ummah on the anniversary of the birth of the best of mankind – the light of the earth, the intercessor of humanity, and God’s mercy to the world," he wrote on X. "May Allah grant us many more blessed returns of this occasion, while we live in goodness and joy, through the blessings his prayers, his loving and in his guidance." The public and private sectors in the UAE are enjoying a day's holiday to mark the Prophet Mohammed's birthday on Sunday, September 15. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/holidays/">The holiday</a> is typically marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum. Employees in the UAE can also look forward to the last public holiday of the year to celebrate National Day, with the break falling on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3.