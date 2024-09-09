Sheikh Mohammed announces plans for National University of Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced plans to open a university in Dubai with an Emirati identity.

The National University of Dubai, announced by Sheikh Mohammed on X, has an initial investment of Dh4.5 billion ($1.22 billion) and will aim to be among the top 50 young universities in the world in the next decade.

"Brothers and sisters, today we embark on a new chapter in advancing education in our country," Sheikh Mohammed said on X. "We announce the launch of the National University of Dubai, with an initial investment of Dh4.5 billion. Our goal is to rank among the top 50 young universities within the next decade, offering specialised academic programmes designed for the future, while standing out for our research contributions.

"With a strong Emirati identity and global programmes, this university will play a key role in shaping our nation’s development. As the world changes rapidly, the real challenge is preparing generations who can embrace these shifts and use them to build a brighter future for our nation and for us all, God willing."

Sheikh Mohammed also spoke about the need to equip future generations with the skills necessary to excel in an ever-changing world. "The real challenge is to create generations capable of absorbing these changes and harnessing them to create a better future for us and our country," Sheikh Mohammed said.

It was announced this year that universities in the Emirates were to be assessed regularly and clustered into groups based on performance. The new grading system was introduced to raise standards and allow universities in the UAE to compete internationally.

Public and private higher education institutions are included in the assessments, with rankings based on factors such as teaching quality and student life, scientific research and international collaboration.

Under the framework, institutions are divided into two categories: research and non-research universities. They are then clustered into groups depending on performance, with group one representing the highest performing universities and group four representing the lowest.

