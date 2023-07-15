Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid takes a trip on Dubai Metro

Video shared of Vice President and Ruler of Dubai on the train

Sheikh Mohammed on Dubai Metro on Friday. Photo: Dubai Media Office
Jul 15, 2023
A video has been shared of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid taking a trip on a Dubai Metro train.

The footage of the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai was shared on social media by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority on Friday.

Sheikh Mohammed, who celebrates his birthday today, has had a busy week with visits to various facilities across the UAE.

He oversaw the retrofitting of an Emirates A380 on Wednesday when he visited the airline's engineering centre.

Sheikh Mohammed watched as a jet was prepared for a fresh interior as part of the airline's $2 billion overhaul programme.

He visited SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, praising the emirate's protection of marine life.

Images, which were widely shared on social media on Monday, showed Sheikh Mohammed and a group of friends touring the cycling path of the Dubai Water Canal.

