Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid takes a trip on Dubai Metro

A video has been shared of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid taking a trip on a Dubai Metro train.

The footage of the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai was shared on social media by the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority on Friday.

صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد ال مكتوم، نائب رئيس الدولة رئيس مجلس الوزراء حاكم دبي (رعاه الله)، خلال تجوله في دبي مستخدماً مترو دبي.



HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, tours #Dubai using #DubaiMetro. pic.twitter.com/xjuJT6OAM7 — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 14, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed, who celebrates his birthday today, has had a busy week with visits to various facilities across the UAE.

He oversaw the retrofitting of an Emirates A380 on Wednesday when he visited the airline's engineering centre.

Sheikh Mohammed watched as a jet was prepared for a fresh interior as part of the airline's $2 billion overhaul programme.

He visited SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, praising the emirate's protection of marine life.

Images, which were widely shared on social media on Monday, showed Sheikh Mohammed and a group of friends touring the cycling path of the Dubai Water Canal.