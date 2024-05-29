UAE public holiday dates in 2025 predicted by leading astronomer

The Cabinet has announced national holidays for the public and private sector for next year.

While the precise dates according to the Gregorian calendar will not be confirmed until much nearer to the time, The National has spoken to leading astronomers for a clearer idea of when the holidays will fall.

For public holidays such as Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, exact dates are confirmed by the UAE’s Moon-sighting committee in the days preceding the holidays.

But Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, explained the precision with which the lunar cycle position can be determined using astronomical calculations.

“We can accurately predict the new moon's position for up to 100 years in advance based on certain elements,” he told The National.

“However, an official confirmation is required from the Ministry of Justice despite the scientific accuracy.”

When are 2025's public holidays?

The first public holiday of 2025 will be New Year's Day on Wednesday, January 1, followed by Eid Al Fitr, the festival that marks the end of Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr could fall between Monday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 2, astronomers at the Emirates Astronomical Society told The National.

Arafat Day is expected to fall on Friday, May 30, which would mean Eid Al Adha will fall from Saturday, May 31, to Wednesday, June 2.

Islamic New Year is expected to fall on Friday, June 27, while the Prophet Mohammed's birthday is expected to fall on Monday, September 1.

Meanwhile, Commemoration Day is set for Monday, December 1, while the public holidays for National Day will likely fall on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3.

The Cabinet has the authority to postpone any of the holidays, except for the Eid holidays, to either the beginning or end of the week to ensure extended weekends.

Holidays that coincide with other official holidays or weekends cannot be postponed.

Mr Al Jarwan said key elements in predicting the lunar cycle include the birth of the new Moon or its conjunction with the Sun, the new Moon's elevation above the horizon at sunset, the age of the new Moon at sunset and how long it remains above the horizon after sunset.

“There are other elements that are based on over 100 years of documented observations and more than 3,000 documented sightings from different parts of the world,” he said.

