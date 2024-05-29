President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in China for state visit

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday arrived in Beijing for a two-day state visit to China.

The head of state will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of the trip.

Sheikh Mohamed earlier left Seoul, after a two-day visit to South Korea.

Discussions between Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Xi are expected to centre on efforts to further bolster ties between the countries, with a focus on the economy, development plans and culture, state news agency Wam said last week.

Sheikh Mohamed will attend celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China.

He will also take part in the ministerial meeting of the Arab-Chinese Co-operation Forum.

Formal ties between the UAE and China were established in 1984. This was followed six years later by a historic visit by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Images from the trip showed Sheikh Zayed visiting famous sites such as the Great Wall of China and the Forbidden City in Beijing.

In 2018, Mr Xi made a state visit to the UAE and relations between the countries were strengthened to become the “comprehensive strategic partnership”.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in his previous capacity as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited China the following year.

The UAE is part of China's Belt and Road initiative, a major global infrastructure development strategy, and is a founding member of the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Sheikh Mohamed leads a high-level delegation in China, which includes Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for special affairs at the Presidential Court; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade.