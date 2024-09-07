UAE announces public sector holiday for Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

Those working in the UAE public sector will have a holiday on Sunday, September 15, to mark the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday. In a social media post, the Federal Authority of Human Resources said they issued "a circular to the ministries and federal entities regarding the Prophet’s birthday holiday in the federal government for the year 1446 AH". <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/holidays/">The holiday</a> is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum. Public and private sectors in the Emirates typically have unified holidays since 2019. An announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for the private sector is expected to follow. The next public holiday for this year will be National Day, which falls on Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3.