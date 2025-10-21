Al Ain opens 900-metre tunnel to cut travel times

A 900-metre tunnel in Al Ain has opened to cut travel times.
The Zakher Intersection project, which cost Dh185 million ($50.3 million), took 22 months to complete and is part of a wider strategy aimed at improving mobility.
Authorities redeveloped the existing four-way roundabout and constructed a 900-metre tunnel, featuring three lanes in each direction. It is hoped this will boost traffic flow on Hazza bin Sultan Street – a critical road that links the north and south of the town centre.
The changes should lead to shorter commutes for people travelling north from neighbourhoods including Zakher, Shiab Alashkhar, Shiab Al Watah and Ain Alfaydah.
“The new intersection reflects our commitment to developing world-class infrastructure across Al Ain region,” said Abdulla Al Amery, executive director at Al Ain City Municipality.
Al Ain has been carrying out several large-scale projects. Last week, the restoration of Al Ain Museum was completed and it will reopen to the public on October 24.
Having been established by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, more than 50 years ago, the museum is now set to offer visitors a renewed experience that connects the city to its rich history and cultural heritage.
