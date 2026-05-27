Things to do at Abu Dhabi museums during Eid Al Adha

From family workshops to film screenings and live performances, museums across Abu Dhabi are marking Eid Al Adha with special programming this week.

These are some of the highlights.

Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi is screening the 2004 film The Great Journey, directed by Ismael Ferroukhi. EPA Info

Louvre Abu Dhabi is presenting We Are Not Alone, a futuristic audio-visual experience by Soundwalk Collective that imagines a world of super-intelligence and interstellar travel.

Featuring Willem Dafoe, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Hussain Al Jassmi, the work invites visitors to experience the museum and its surroundings through questions of history, free will, human nature and destiny.

The museum is also screening The Great Journey, directed by Ismael Ferroukhi. The 2004 film follows a father and son travelling from the south of France to Makkah, exploring faith, family and human connection.

Wednesday

Al Ain Museum

Al Ain Museum's Eid Al Adha events include live performances. Photo: Al Ain Museum Info

Al Ain Museum is marking Eid Al Adha with a programme of interactive workshops and family activities rooted in Emirati heritage.

The programme includes activities where visitors can design a finjan, create a keychain inspired by takiya patterns and colour khanjar and henna-inspired illustrations while learning about hospitality objects and Emirati traditions.

There will also be a live Al Ayyala performance, while visitors can explore the museum’s historical collections and learn more about the history of Al Ain.

Wednesday

Zayed National Museum

Zayed National Museum is marking Eid Al Adha with The Joy of Eid, a five-day programme celebrating Emirati traditions through performances, workshops, food, music, poetry and craft.

Running from Wednesday to Sunday, the programme includes an Emirati majlis-inspired experience with gahwa, Nabati poetry, traditional food, oud and rababa music. Visitors can also take part in heritage games, artisan demonstrations, dukhoon-making, Eidiya keepsake workshops and culinary sessions with Emirati chef Abeer Allouz.

Live performances include Al Ayyala, Al Naashat and Al Harbiya, alongside a performance by Emirati artist Hamad Al Taee on Friday.

Wednesday to Sunday

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will host the second City Circles Talk: Building in Challenging Environments at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

The talk brings together leading architects to discuss how extreme climates can shape innovative, sustainable and place-driven design.

Friday