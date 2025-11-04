UAE National Orchestra begins rehearsals ahead of inaugural nationwide tour

The UAE National Orchestra has begun rehearsals in Abu Dhabi before its debut season of performances across the seven Emirates.
The ensemble includes 70 full-time musicians and 30 part-time choir members selected from more than 3,200 applicants worldwide. Rehearsals are under way under the direction of conductor Amine Kouider, who will lead the orchestra through its first season.
Formed under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and chaired by Minister of State Noura Al Kaabi, the orchestra is the UAE’s first national ensemble of its kind.
The line-up brings together Emirati and international musicians following live auditions in Abu Dhabi and overseas. The mix aims to reflect the UAE’s cultural diversity and to create a sound that blends Arabic and Western traditions.
Managing Director Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi said the start of rehearsals marks “the first notes of a new cultural story for the UAE”, while Kouider said the aim is to build “a sound that expresses the heart of the Emirates”.
The inaugural season will feature concerts in every Emirate – the first orchestral tour of its scale in the country – with dates and venues to be announced soon.
The orchestra forms part of broader efforts to expand the UAE’s cultural infrastructure and support the goals of We the UAE 2031 and the National Strategy for the Cultural and Creative Industries, which promote talent development and cultural participation.
Alongside its concert schedule, the organisation plans education and community programmes to train young musicians and preserve musical heritage, with future collaborations expected with regional and international institutions.
