Building the sound of the UAE: Director unveils vision behind National Orchestra

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/13/uae-national-orchestra-who-how-audition/" target="_blank">UAE National Orchestra</a> will soundtrack the nation's dynamism while providing a professional career path for a new generation of Emirati talent, according to managing director Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi. In an exclusive interview with <i>The National</i> following her recent appointment, Sheikha Alia outlined the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/12/17/abu-dhabi-festival-2025-guide/" target="_blank">orchestra</a>’s plans and the milestones to be achieved before launching its inaugural year-long programme in the last quarter of the year. This includes completing the recruitment drive for the orchestra, with applicants from more than 65 countries vying for a place in the ensemble. The focus will then shift to establishing the orchestra's musical identity under the guidance of newly appointed music director Amine Kouider – a seasoned French-Algerian conductor and founder of the International Philharmonic Orchestra Paris – before commissioning original compositions that blend <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/04/al-razfa-uae-culture-tradition/" target="_blank">Emirati musical traditions</a> with contemporary orchestral arrangements. Sheikha Alia also confirms that the first season is aiming to introduce the orchestra to audiences across the UAE, with performances scheduled in various emirates. Additionally, plans are under way for appearances at national and international showcases, as well as high-profile diplomatic gatherings. Sheikha Alia, who was previously acting assistant undersecretary for the culture and creative industries sector at the Ministry of Culture and Youth, explains that establishing the foundation of a national orchestra requires a nuanced approach. “When forming an organisation based on talent, it is inherently complex because talent thrives on excitement and emotional engagement,” she says. "It’s not just about recruiting top-tier musicians – we need those who are highly proficient in reading musical notation and skilled in both western and Oriental traditions. "But deciding on the orchestra’s sound is an entirely different conversation within our team. In the UAE, we are exploring what a distinctive orchestral style might be – one that truly reflects the country’s multiculturalism. When building this orchestra, we want everyone to feel a sense of belonging to the musical identity we aim to create.” The ongoing recruitment drive has sparked international interest, she notes, with applications coming from the region, Europe and Asia. While priority is given to musicians currently living in the UAE, the selection process is rigorous. Applicants have already undergone an initial screening through the submission of performance portfolios and video recordings. This will be followed by multiple live auditions in Abu Dhabi before the final selection is completed “in the coming months". Selected candidates for full-time positions as musicians and part-time roles in the choir are judged on more than just technical ability. They must also contribute to the cohesive sound the orchestra aims to achieve. “We are constantly learning as we go, alongside our artistic director, in selecting musicians," she adds. "For example, we’ve encountered incredible instrumentalists who excel at playing the violin – but the violin’s sound needs to blend seamlessly with the oud to achieve the right musical style for a national orchestra. "It’s far more complex than simply deciding whether someone is ‘good’ or ‘not good'. It’s about finding the right musical dynamics for the orchestra because, with 60-plus musicians, every player must contribute to a cohesive and harmonious sound. This is something we continue to refine as we move forward." When determining the orchestra's sound, it will incorporate both the classical music canon and innovative interpretations of traditional Emirati folk and patriotic songs. "To us, that’s exciting because we’re not just going to play the music – we also want to allow the creative musicians to compose it in their own way. We want to explore how far we can take that sound," she says. "Newness is very important to us. When we talk about building an audience and understanding who we’re serving in the UAE, we need to think about what future generations will want to listen to. "We want to incorporate technology and innovation into what we do. When we think about our concerts, we want to ask ourselves: ‘What will attract future audiences to attend today?’ Our goal is to build an orchestra that appeals to all segments of our community. We want to excite people – but we also want young children to feel like they want to be there, too." And that includes future generations of Emiratis, with the orchestra planning to digitally archive all its performances and compositions, ensuring lasting access to its cultural legacy. “When we think of our Emirati heritage music, we all know how to sing it because it’s passed down orally,” Sheikha Alia adds. "But if you look anywhere, you won’t find it written down. There are no musical notes anywhere. "One of the UAE National Orchestra’s most important objectives is to be archivists – to build our digital library that’s accessible to both musicians and the public. This library will allow people to access musical notes that reflect our sound but haven’t been written down before. We are creating that archive to not only preserve but also celebrate our Emirati musical heritage."