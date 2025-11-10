Seven of the most anticipated Xbox games to be released soon

Xbox players have had a turbulent year. Several of the brand’s once-exclusive titles have made their way to PlayStation, sparking debates about the future of console exclusivity. But it’s not all dark clouds for the fan base.

The launch of the new Xbox hand-held device in October, the ROG Xbox Ally, alongside a growing catalogue of inventive releases, has breathed new life into the platform.

Amid this transition, Xbox is still delivering experiences worth celebrating. From meditative storytelling and dark fantasy sequels to gleefully absurd sci-fi shooters, here are seven of the most anticipated Xbox games arriving soon.

Goodnight Universe, November 11

In Goodnight Universe, the main playable character is a child with supernatural powers. Photo: Nice Dream

From the creators of the award-winning Before Your Eyes, Goodnight Universe follows Isaac, a six-month-old child with psychic abilities, caught between the desire for love and acceptance and a powerful tech corporation that seeks to exploit him.

The game mixes inventive storytelling mechanics with interactive exploration, including a “camera as controller” mode on compatible devices, allowing players to influence the story in real-time with their gaze and movements.

The narrative explores themes of identity, family, and personal growth, offering an emotional experience that feels rare in contemporary gaming. Its visual style blends surreal, dreamlike environments with expressive character animation, creating a world that is as captivating as it is unsettling.

Winter Burrow, November 12

Winter Burrow invites players to slowdown and enjoy a calm survival experience. Photo: Pine Creek Games

Winter Burrow invites players to slow down and engage with a game focused on comfort, exploration and quiet survival. Players return to their childhood home, a burrow buried beneath snow, and work to restore it while contending with harsh winter conditions.

The game’s visual style uses soft textures, gentle lighting and seasonal effects to evoke the quiet beauty of winter, encouraging slower, reflective play.

The gameplay is a mixture of crafting, cooking, foraging and small-scale home improvement, making each session feel like a meditative process. Players bake pies, gather firewood, care for small animals and explore hidden nooks of the forest, all while managing warmth and energy levels.

The Berlin Apartment, November 17

The Berlin Apartment offers players a chance to explore history through a single apartment. Photo: Bildundtonfabrik

This first-person narrative adventure game spans a century of lives contained within a single apartment. Players assume the role of a handyman refurbishing the space, uncovering artefacts and diaries belonging to former residents.

Each object reveals a story, recounting historical events, personal triumphs, tragedies and moments of quiet reflection. The game blends exploration, puzzle-solving and branching narratives that reward attention to detail and curiosity. Players experience genres ranging from romance to suspense as each chapter unfolds, making the apartment feel alive with history.

Terminator 2D: No Fate, November 26

Terminator 2D: No Fate is a chance to play through the event of the second Terminator film in a retro setting. Photo: Bitmap Bureau

Terminator 2D: No Fate reimagines the film Terminator 2: Judgment Day in a side-scrolling format with pixel-art visuals. Players can assume the roles of Sarah Connor, John Connor or the T-800, each offering unique abilities and story perspectives.

The game features multiple endings based on player choices and combat efficiency, combining retro arcade action with modern mechanics such as dynamic platforming, stealth sections and environmental puzzles.

The storyline reinterprets key events from the franchise while adding fresh narrative threads, offering both familiarity for longtime fans and new surprises for newcomers. Its soundtrack and sound effects recreate the tension and drama of the original films, providing an authentic, cinematic feel within a nostalgic game format.

Octopath Traveler 0, December 4

Octopath Traveler 0 is a sequel to a popular game among JRPG fans. Photo: Square Enix

A prequel to Square Enix’s acclaimed series, Octopath Traveler 0 follows eight heroes whose fates intertwine in Orsterra. Players engage in turn-based combat and strategic planning while exploring storylines.

The title employs the signature HD-2D visual style, blending retro-inspired pixel art with modern lighting and visual effects to create a striking, immersive world. Each character’s narrative arc reveals political intrigue, personal redemption and emotional growth, offering multiple perspectives that intersect in meaningful ways. The game’s tactical depth challenges players to experiment with party compositions, skill timing and elemental weaknesses.

Code Vein 2, January 30

The sequel to the cult favourite Code Vein continues the dark fantasy saga, blending challenging combat, intricate world-building and rich narrative layers. Players will once again explore a world of Revenants, humans cursed with vampiric abilities, as they navigate political intrigue, environmental hazards and formidable enemies.

Code Vein 2 promises expanded character customisation, deeper combat mechanics, new storylines and a wider range of environments, from ruined cities to eerie forests. Its combination of action, RPG progression and Gothic horror aesthetics makes it appealing to fans of the original as well as newcomers seeking dark fantasy adventure.

High on Life 2, February 13

High on Life 2 is expected to be as absurd and humorous as the first game in the series. Photo: Squanch Games

The beloved High on Life game returns with a sequel that boasts its signature absurd humour, sci-fi chaos and talking guns that defined the original. Players confront a galactic conspiracy with inventive weapons, colourful worlds and outrageous enemy designs.

The sequel expands the open-world aspects of the first game, introducing new biomes, side missions, NPCs and challenges while maintaining the irreverent comedy that fans expect. Its combination of polished shooter mechanics, creative storytelling and comic absurdity make it a standout title for Xbox players looking for entertainment that blends action and humour seamlessly.

