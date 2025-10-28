Six of the most anticipated PlayStation 5 games to be released soon

As the year draws to a close, PlayStation 5 owners can look forward to a great line-up of new titles that promise to showcase the full power and versatility of Sony’s console.

From sweeping science fiction adventures to rhythm-based puzzles and gritty visions of familiar worlds, the coming months are packed with highly anticipated releases. Here are some of the most exciting PS5 games arriving soon.

The Outer Worlds 2, October 29

The Outer Worlds 2 is a sequel to a popular game from 2019. Photo: Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment returns to the stars with The Outer Worlds 2, the follow-up to its acclaimed 2019 spacefaring RPG. The sequel takes everything that made the original a cult favourite – sharp writing, moral choice system and dark humour – and expands it to a much grander scale.

Players will once again traverse corporate-controlled colonies filled with eccentric factions, bizarre creatures and philosophical dilemmas. This time, the scope of the galaxy is far wider, with sprawling open-world planets that evolve based on player decisions.

Obsidian’s trademark wit will be present, but the presentation has taken a leap forward. Built using Unreal Engine 5, the environments are dense with detail and character animations have received a cinematic overhaul.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, November 14

The annual arrival of a new Call of Duty is always a major event for first-person shooter fans, and Black Ops 7 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious entries yet. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, the game reportedly shifts its focus to a modern-day setting that blends tactical realism with the psychological themes the Black Ops series is known for.

The campaign centres on a covert task force operating in the aftermath of a global cyberwar, blurring the lines between espionage and full-scale conflict. Previews of the new game suggest a more flexible mission structure, with branching objectives and player-driven strategies. Multiplayer fans can expect a refreshed map roster and a greater emphasis on destructible environments.

On PS5, Black Ops 7 makes strong use of the DualSense controller, with adaptive triggers simulating recoil and haptic feedback tuned for different surfaces and explosions. The game will also include a new Zombies experience that returns to the eerie tone of earlier instalments while introducing large-scale co-operative elements.

Lumines Arise, November 11

Lumines Arise could be described as playable art. Photo: Enhance Experience

After years of anticipation, the Lumines series returns with Lumines Arise, a dazzling rhythm-puzzle hybrid from creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi. Known for blending visuals, music and gameplay into hypnotic experiences, Mizuguchi’s work has often been described as playable art.

In Arise, the familiar block-matching mechanics are elevated by a dynamic soundtrack that reacts to every move. Each level represents a soundscape, from ambient electronica to pulsing techno, with visuals that shimmer and morph in real time. The game’s PS5 version promises 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, ensuring every beat and flash feels perfectly synchronised.

Anno 117: Pax Romana, November 13

Anno 117: Pax Romana will encourage players to maintain peace rather than wage war. Photo: Ubiosoft

Ubisoft’s Anno series has long been associated with intricate city-building and historical strategy, but Anno 117: Pax Romana marks the franchise’s boldest leap yet. Set during the height of the Roman Empire, it invites players to govern provinces, balance trade routes and maintain political stability across vast territories.

Rather than focusing solely on expansion, Pax Romana encourages players to sustain peace, a rarity in strategy games. Diplomacy, cultural exchange and infrastructure take centre stage, though there are still plenty of military challenges for those who crave conflict.

Ubisoft has described it as a “strategy epic with a human heart,” reflecting the daily lives of Roman citizens through evolving storylines. It is poised to appeal to players who enjoy both meticulous simulation and immersive world-building.

Let It Die: Inferno, December 3

Let It Die Inferno has been described by its director as “a love letter to chaos”. Photo: GungHo Online Entertainment

Grasshopper Manufacture’s cult classic Let It Die returns in Inferno, a full-fledged sequel that turns its surreal survival combat into something far grander. The new instalment continues the original’s darkly comic tone but with a sharper narrative focus and expansive world design.

Set in a post-apocalyptic metropolis where death is both entertainment and currency, players fight through procedurally generated districts, scavenging weapons and upgrading cybernetic abilities. The combat has been rebuilt for PS5 with fluid motion and cinematic brutality, while the soundtrack, curated by renowned Japanese artists, adds a pulsing energy to every encounter.

Director Goichi Suda has described Inferno as “a love letter to chaos,” and it looks set to deliver exactly that: a frenetic, stylised action experience that only a studio as eccentric as Grasshopper could create.

Microsoft Flight Simulator, December 8

Microsoft Flight Simulator arrives on a PlayStation console for the first time ever. Photo: Asobo Studio

For years, Microsoft Flight Simulator was seen as a PC benchmark title, a technical showcase of realism and scale. Its arrival on PS5 marks a milestone, offering console players the chance to explore a fully realised digital Earth rendered in stunning fidelity.

The game uses satellite data and AI to recreate real-world landscapes, from bustling cities to remote mountain ranges. On PS5, the inclusion of DualSense support allows pilots to feel subtle vibrations from turbulence and engine rumble, adding another layer of immersion.

With constant live weather updates and multiplayer integration, it offers both a relaxing escape and an extraordinary technical achievement. For players seeking something slower but no less impressive, it could be the definitive way to close out the year.

