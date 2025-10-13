Nintendo Switch 2: Seven anticipated games scheduled to be released in the coming months

As the Nintendo Switch 2 continues to capture the imagination of gamers worldwide, the coming months promise a wave of releases that span genres and styles, from exciting RPGs to quirky simulations.

The Nintendo console sold 2.4 million units in its first three months, beating the previous PlayStation 4 record of 2.2 million units sold in the US in its first quarter on sale.

These coming titles showcase the console’s capabilities, offering both visually stunning experiences and innovative gameplay that push the boundaries of portable gaming.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A, October 16

The Pokemon franchise embarks on a bold new journey with Pokemon Legends: Z-A, set in the vibrant Kalos region. Players can engage with the signature turn-based battles while exploring a fully realised open world that integrates Mega Evolutions for Gen 6 starters, Chesnaught, Delphox and Greninja, available through ranked online battles.

The new "Mega Dimension" DLC introduces spatial distortions and unlocks Mega Raichu X and Y, cementing Raichu as the third Pokemon ever to boast two Mega Evolutions. With pre-order bonuses including exclusive in-game apparel and items, fans can craft a personalised journey through Lumiose City, blending nostalgia with modern game play mechanics.

Plants vs Zombies: Replanted, October 23

Plants vs Zombies: Replanted. Photo: Electronic Arts

Plants vs Zombies returns with a fresh coat of paint in Replanted, combining the franchise’s trademark humour with a modernised tower defence system. While details remain under wraps, early impressions suggest expanded levels, new plant and zombie types and refined strategic mechanics designed to challenge veterans and newcomers alike.

The game promises to preserve the whimsical charm that made the series a household name, while leveraging the Switch 2’s enhanced processing power for smoother animations and more dynamic environments.

Two Point Museum, October 28

Two Point Museum. Photo: Sega

Simulation fans will relish the creative freedom offered by Two Point Museum. Players curate exhibitions, manage staff and design interactive galleries in a blend of strategic management and imaginative expression.

This latest version enhances the franchise’s signature humour while introducing deeper mechanics, such as visitor analytics, realistic crowd behaviours and unique exhibition events. The result is a game that is as much about storytelling as it is about systems management, appealing to both casual and dedicated players.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, December 4

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Photo: Nintendo

Retro Studios returns with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, promising to elevate the franchise for the next generation of Switch players. Set on the alien planet Viewros, players control Samus Aran as she navigates complex terrains, uncovers hidden lore and confronts formidable foes.

The game introduces enhanced graphics, fully realised 3D environments and customisable control options, including a Joy-Con controller with precision aiming. For longtime fans, it is the continuation they’ve waited for, while for newcomers, it is an accessible yet deep entry into one of Nintendo’s most storied universes.

Farming Simulator: Signature Edition, December 9

Farming Simulator: Signature Edition. Photo: Giants Software

Farming Simulator: Signature Edition transforms the pastoral experience with a rich, hands-on simulation that goes beyond planting and harvesting. Featuring more than 400 machines, 25 crops and three expansive maps, players can manage every aspect of their farm, from crop rotation to livestock care.

The Signature Edition introduces new weather systems, seasonal challenges and exclusive machinery, offering players a deeper, more immersive farming experience. This title stands out not just as a simulation, but as a rhythm-based life management game that rewards planning, patience and strategic thinking.

Elden Ring – Tarnished Edition, TBA

Elden Ring – Tarnished Edition. Photo: Bandai Namco

The critically acclaimed Elden Ring arrives on Switch 2 with the Tarnished Edition, which bundles the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Players traverse the sprawling Lands Between, tackling formidable enemies, uncovering intricate lore and customising weapons and armour to suit their playstyle.

Enhanced for the Switch 2, this game will boast smoother frame rates, refined graphics and adaptive controls, making the challenging yet rewarding world of Elden Ring accessible to a portable format without compromising the franchise’s trademark depth and intensity.

Glaciered, Q1 2026

Glaciered. Photo: Studio Snowblind

Glaciered offers a glimpse into a far-future Earth, 65 million years ahead, where a new intelligent species, the Tuai, has evolved to survive underwater. Players navigate icy, sunken landscapes, combining exploration, combat and puzzle-solving to uncover the planet’s lost history.

The game stands out for its environmental storytelling and unique perspective, transforming what could have been a conventional action-adventure into a narrative-driven experience with a distinctly cinematic quality. Its ambitious world-building and inventive gameplay promise a compelling journey for players eager for something truly different.

