Ten of the best games to play on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2, which released in June, has firmly established itself as a worthy successor to one of the best-selling consoles of all time.

With more than 25 million units sold since its launch, the hybrid handheld console has continued Nintendo’s tradition of combining innovation with mass-market appeal.

No console is complete without great games, though, and Switch 2 has continued to grow its impressive library. Here, we highlight some of the most significant releases so far – new titles that have defined the early life of the system, as well as refined versions of older games.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Remastered

Metacritic scores: 95 each

Key review: “Lives up to the high expectations created by the success of Breath of the Wild” – Shacknews

Both remasters come with improved visuals. Photo: Nintendo

Both beloved titles from Switch return with enhanced graphics and performance, taking full advantage of Switch 2's upgraded hardware. These remasters provide an opportunity for players to revisit the game’s kingdom of Hyrule with improved visuals and smoother gameplay.

2. Hollow Knight: Silksong

Silksong is the long-awaited sequel to the 2017 game Hollow Knight. Photo: Team Cherry

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “A staggering achievement in world-building and narrative depth” – VGC

The game is a rich Metroidvania with beautifully animated environments, deep combat mechanics and a compelling story. Switch 2 enhancements improve frame rate and visuals, making it one of the best ways to experience Silksong.

3. Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza features jungle-based challenges. Photo: Nintendo

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “A thrilling revival of a Nintendo icon, bursting with inventive level design” – Polygon

Bananza is a Switch 2-exclusive 3D platformer featuring jungle ecosystems, co-operative animal companions and rhythm-based jungle challenges. It leverages the system’s hardware for stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.

4. Split Fiction

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “Split Fiction is a perfect game, I can’t put it any other way” – PSX Extreme

Under the guidance of Lebanese-Swedish director Josef Fares, game design studio Hazelight has produced some of the best co-op game experiences. Its latest game, Split Fiction, is about two writers – one penning a sci-fi and the second writing a fantasy – who both get sucked into virtually constructed versions of their stories.

The game received rave reviews upon its release on other consoles, and can now be enjoyed on Switch 2.

5. Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 continues a long legacy of the fighting game's popularity among fans. Photo: Capcom

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “The series’ most cinematic entry yet, with a branching narrative that feels truly player-driven” – Eurogamer

This iteration brings the full fighting experience to Switch 2, with cross-platform online play, performance modes, and a robust roster of classic and new fighters.

6. Mario Kart World

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Mario Kart World is bold, ambitious and utterly charming” – Loot Level Chill

The Mario Kart series gets its first mainline entry in more than a decade. Photo: Nintendo

The biggest game release alongside the launch of Switch 2 is Mario Kart World, the first new mainline entry in the Mario Kart series in more than a decade. This instalment introduces open-world tracks, off-road mechanics, elimination modes and supports up to 24-player races. It also features unlockable costumes, which offer a fresh take on the beloved racing series.

7. Deltarune

RPG fans consider Deltarune to be one of the best games in the genre. Photo: GameMaker Studio 2

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Deltarune continues to push the boundaries of storytelling in RPGs, with its signature charm and inventive mechanics” – Game Informer

Chapter 3 of Toby Fox’s acclaimed RPG series arrives on Switch 2, offering expanded graphics, new combat systems and extra content that leverages the console’s performance enhancements.

8. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “A solid port that captures the essence of Night City on the go” – IGN

This version of Cyberpunk was optimised for Switch 2 with improved loading times, adaptive resolution and control refinements for handheld and docked play.

9. Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “An incredible introduction to the Yakuza series, polished and full of life” – IGN

The Director’s Cut version brings Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima’s prequel adventures to Switch 2 with enhanced visuals, smoother frame rates and all previously released content. It’s an ideal way for newcomers and returning fans to experience the gritty world of Kamurocho.

10. Super Mario Party Jamboree

Metacritic score: 76

Key review: “Jamboree's achievements will keep players very motivated to explore the entire game, and its lifespan is surprisingly long” – Starbit

Super Mario Party Jamboree now has a 100-player online tournament mode. Photo: Nintendo

With more than 200 mini-games and 10 new boards, Super Mario Party Jamboree renews the party-game genre. The boards are now interactive with dynamic weather and events that can change the outcome.

There’s also a 100-player online tournament mode, which adds a competitive experience. Characters now have personal items that allow them the option of strategic plays. The custom mini-game playlists, meanwhile, will let players create their own party experience.

Honourable mentions: GameCube re-releases

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Soulcalibur II and F-Zero GX

Metacritic scores: 96, 93 and 89, respectively

For the first time, retro gamers will be able to play GameCube titles on a new console. Replicating what Nintendo did with the NES, SNES and N64 libraries on the Switch, the brand is porting GameCube titles to Switch 2, starting with three beloved titles.

A customer with his Nintendo Switch 2 game console at a shop in New York. Bloomberg Koji Takahashi shows off his number one ticket before purchasing the console in Tokyo. EPA Gamers queue in New York. Bloomberg An early morning queue in Florida. Getty Images Similar scenes in Madrid. Bloomberg Doug Bowser, president of Nintendo of America, arrives at a shop in New York. Bloomberg Customers play the Mario Kart video game at the Oxford Street Currys shop in London. Bloomberg Another happy customer, in Tokyo. Reuters A queue in New York. Bloomberg

These offer different experiences in genre and storytelling, as well as a chance for newcomers to discover what made many GameCube games cult classics.

