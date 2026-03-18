The 15 best games on the Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2, which was released in June, has firmly established itself as a worthy successor to one of the best-selling consoles of all time.

With more than 25 million units sold since its launch, the hybrid hand-held console upholds Nintendo’s tradition of combining innovation with mass-market appeal.

No console is complete without great games, though, and Switch 2 has continued to grow its library. Here, we highlight the best games since its release – titles that have defined the early life of the system, as well as refined versions of older games.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Remastered

Metacritic scores: 95 & 94

Key review: “Lives up to the high expectations created by the success of Breath of the Wild” – Shacknews

Both remasters come with improved visuals. Photo: Nintendo Info

Both beloved titles from Switch return with enhanced graphics and performance, taking full advantage of Switch 2's upgraded hardware. These remasters provide an opportunity for players to revisit the game’s kingdom of Hyrule with improved visuals and smoother gameplay.

2. Hades II

Metacritic scores: 95

Key review: “Hades II is much more than a sequel. Supergiant Games’ work exceeds all expectations, with a gameplay loop that keeps you hooked at every moment” – IGN Spain

Hades II offers character-driven storytelling. Photo: Supergiant Games Info

Supergiant Games returns with another masterfully crafted roguelike release. Hades II is a mix of fast-paced action, character-driven storytelling and expressive art that has made it one of the year’s most captivating titles. The sequel also introduces a richer overworld, more complex upgrade paths and a broader supporting cast that grows with each run.

Players have embraced its balance of challenge and accessibility, where every defeat teaches something useful. Hades II continues Supergiant’s tradition of presenting games with warmth, personality and unmistakable identity.

3. Hollow Knight: Silksong

Silksong is the long-awaited sequel to the 2017 game Hollow Knight. Photo: Team Cherry Info

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “A staggering achievement in world-building and narrative depth” – VGC

The game is a rich Metroidvania with beautifully animated environments, deep combat mechanics and a compelling story. Switch 2 enhancements improve frame rate and visuals, making it one of the best ways to experience Silksong.

4. Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza features jungle-based challenges. Photo: Nintendo Info

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “A thrilling revival of a Nintendo icon, bursting with inventive level design” – Polygon

Bananza is a Switch 2-exclusive 3D platformer featuring jungle ecosystems, co-operative animal companions and rhythm-based jungle challenges. It leverages the system’s hardware for stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.

5. Resident Evil Requiem

Metacritic score: 90

Key review: “A Requiem is not a final, but a threshold. And as it crosses that threshold scented with nostalgia, it renews confidence and hope through the path it opens for the series' future” – Oyungezer

Resident Evil Requiem leans into psychological horror. Photo: Capcom Info

Capcom returns to its flagship horror series with a darker, more introspective chapter. Resident Evil Requiem leans heavily into atmosphere, combining tight resource management with a narrative that explores the psychological toll of survival.

The game balances familiarity with innovation, offering a refined combat system alongside more open-ended environments. It is a confident continuation of the series’ recent resurgence, delivering scares that feel both earned and enduring.

6. Pokemon Pokopia

Metacritic score: 89

Key review: “Pokemon Pokopia is a fantastic entry to the cosy and townbuilding genres, and easily one of the greatest Pokemon games I’ve played” – Loot Level Chill

The latest entry in the long-running series introduces the Pokopia region, blending open-world exploration with a renewed focus on creature interaction. Building on the foundations of recent titles, it refines traversal and battle systems while placing greater emphasis on player choice and environmental storytelling.

The game’s biggest strength lies in how it modernises familiar mechanics without losing the charm that defines the franchise. With improved performance and a more cohesive world design, Pokemon Pokopia feels like a measured but meaningful step forward.

7. Split Fiction

Metacritic score: 89

Key review: “Split Fiction is a perfect game, I can’t put it any other way” – PSX Extreme

Under the guidance of Lebanese-Swedish director Josef Fares, game design studio Hazelight has produced some of the best co-op game experiences. Its latest game, Split Fiction, is about two writers – one penning a sci-fi and the second writing a fantasy – who both get sucked into virtually constructed versions of their stories.

The game received rave reviews upon its release on other consoles, and can now be enjoyed on Switch 2.

8. Simogo Legacy Collection

Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “Even if you end up playing only 1 or 2 of the games, the level of quality showcased in Simogo Legacy Collection makes it well worth owning” – Video Chums

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This collection brings together key works from Swedish indie studio Simogo, offering players a chance to experience its most influential titles in one package. Known for blending storytelling with inventive mechanics, the studio’s catalogue ranges from musical puzzlers to narrative-driven adventures.

More than a simple compilation, the collection contextualises Simogo’s creative evolution. It highlights a studio that has consistently prioritised mood, experimentation and artistic identity over convention, making it an essential release for players interested in the medium’s more expressive side.

9. Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 continues a long legacy of the fighting game's popularity among fans. Photo: Capcom Info

Metacritic score: 87

Key review: “The series’ most cinematic entry yet, with a branching narrative that feels truly player-driven” – Eurogamer

This iteration brings the full fighting experience to Switch 2, with cross-platform online play, performance modes, and a robust roster of classic and new fighters.

10. Mario Kart World

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Mario Kart World is bold, ambitious and utterly charming” – Loot Level Chill

The Mario Kart series gets its first mainline entry in more than a decade. Photo: Nintendo Info

The biggest game release alongside the launch of Switch 2 is Mario Kart World, the first new mainline entry in the Mario Kart series in more than a decade. This instalment introduces open-world tracks, off-road mechanics, elimination modes and supports up to 24-player races. It also features unlockable costumes, which offer a fresh take on the beloved racing series.

11. Deltarune

RPG fans consider Deltarune to be one of the best games in the genre. Photo: GameMaker Studio 2 Info

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Deltarune continues to push the boundaries of storytelling in RPGs, with its signature charm and inventive mechanics” – Game Informer

Chapter 3 of Toby Fox’s acclaimed RPG series arrives on Switch 2, offering expanded graphics, new combat systems and extra content that leverages the console’s performance enhancements.

12. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “A solid port that captures the essence of Night City on the go” – IGN

This version of Cyberpunk was optimised for Switch 2 with improved loading times, adaptive resolution and control refinements for hand-held and docked play.

13. Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “An incredible introduction to the Yakuza series, polished and full of life” – IGN

The Director’s Cut version brings Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima’s prequel adventures to Switch 2 with enhanced visuals, smoother frame rates and all previously released content. It’s an ideal way for newcomers and returning fans to experience the gritty world of Kamurocho.

14. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Metacritic score: 78

Key review: “Samus Aran makes a strong comeback: Metroid Prime 4 is not only a great game, but also looks fantastic” – 4P.de

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond brings back one of Nintendo's most beloved characters. Photo: Nintendo Info

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond marks the return of one of Nintendo’s most acclaimed franchises, bringing a renewed sense of scale and atmosphere to Samus Aran’s journey. The game ventures into unfamiliar regions of space, where ancient Chozo history and new threats converge.

Early impressions highlight richer world building, more deliberate pacing and environments designed for thoughtful exploration rather than spectacle. With expanded suit abilities and refined combat, Beyond seeks to balance nostalgia with innovation, offering a measured yet ambitious step forward for a series cherished by long-time fans.

15. Mario Tennis Fever

Metacritic score: 77

Key review: “Mario Tennis Fever keeps up the tradition of the series by bringing a fun and funny tennis game based on the Mario universe to Nintendo's latest console” – Starbit

Mario Tennis Fever introduces new courts and mechanics. Photo: Nintendo Info

Nintendo revisits its long-running sports spin-off with a more refined and competitive edge. Mario Tennis Fever blends arcade-style accessibility with deeper shot mechanics, introducing new stamina systems and dynamic court conditions that shift the pace of matches.

While it retains the series’ signature charm and colourful roster, the game places greater emphasis on timing and positioning, rewarding more deliberate play. It is a confident update that balances party-friendly appeal with enough depth to keep experienced players engaged.