Red Cross president warns of 'catastrophic' conditions in Tehran if war resumes

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The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that Iranians would be subjected to “catastrophic” conditions if the war resumes.

Mirjana Spoljaric was speaking during a visit to Tehran this week, and her comments come amid concerns that the US is preparing to resume attacks on Iran.

“Six weeks of hostilities have pulled Iran and the wider Middle East into patterns of warfare that have proved devastating for civilians and the infrastructure they rely on to survive,” said Ms Spoljaric.

“Any return to a conflict of such intensity and scale will be catastrophic for millions.”

Ms Spoljaric said the ICRC had stepped up humanitarian assistance in Iran, bringing additional staff and relief items, with “more on the way”.

Authorities in Iran say at least 3,370 people have been killed during the US-Israeli attacks, including hundreds of children. Ms Spoljaric called for the pause in hostilities, which began on April 8, to continue.

“A durable ceasefire, followed by a political solution, has to start by upholding humanity in war along with a collective commitment to de-escalate,” she said.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command, briefed US President Donald Trump on Thursday evening for 45 minutes about operational plans for renewed strikes on Iran, Axios reported, citing two senior American officials.

The US military said it was replenishing and restocking their navy with “fuel, food, munitions and essential supplies”.

Centcom shared images showing, it said, supplies being loaded on to the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D Black. The ship is supporting the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group in the Middle East.

Last week, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US was expanding its naval blockade of Iranian ports, with a second aircraft carrier joining the operations.

The blockade will remain in place for “as long as it takes,” he said, repeating Mr Trump's promise a day earlier to shoot to destroy any Iranian military vessels laying mines.

Israel has not completely dismissed a return to war. A day after Mr Trump's “no more Mr Nice Guy” social media post, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said his country “may soon be required to act again” against Iran.

Speaking at a military award ceremony, he added that Israel supports Mr Trump’s efforts to “complete the campaign objectives”, but that further Israeli action might be required to “ensure the realisation of these objectives”.