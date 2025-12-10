The 10 best PlayStation 5 games of 2025

The PlayStation 5 is entering the latter phase of its lifespan, a period when developers are able to fully utilise its strengths and push its technology in ways that were impossible during the console’s early years.

While expectations across the industry were shaped by delays and shifting calendars, the PS5 still delivered a remarkably strong slate. Genres expanded, beloved franchises returned with major reinventions and new voices arrived with fresh ideas.

Here, we highlight best rated PS5 titles of 2025.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

French game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the best rated game of the year. Photo: Sandfall Interactive

Metacritic score: 92

Key review: “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a marvel of a video game. A game-changing, genre-bending masterpiece” – PSX Extreme

The year’s most acclaimed release brings a level of artistic confidence rarely seen in a major title. Clair Obscur blends surreal French fantasy with turn-based combat and a story about resistance in a world trapped in cycles of destruction. Its gorgeous aesthetic and elegant mechanics have made it a defining work of the past year. The animation, music and voice acting align to create a tone that feels haunting. Players have praised its approach to storytelling and its ability to deliver emotional weight without sacrificing gameplay depth.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong is a challenging, but fun side-scrolling game. Photo: Team Cherry

Metacritic score: 92

Key review: “Challenging, frustrating, invigorating and oh-so fulfilling, Silksong is simply a masterpiece in almost every way” – GamingBolt

After years of anticipation by the most ardent gaming fans, Silksong arrived this year. Team Cherry elevates the Hollow Knight formula by focusing on the agile Hornet, creating faster traversal, more expressive combat and a world that is denser, more vertical and filled with new biomes. Its handcrafted environments and demanding encounters have made it an essential action platformer. What distinguishes Silksong is its sense of fluidity. Hornet’s movement style encourages aggressive play and inventive routes through each region, giving speedrunning and exploration new depth.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is one of the biggest Xbox titles that came to the PS5 this year after years of exclusivity. Photo: Playground Games

Metacritic score: 92

Key review: “Forza Horizon 5 is a visual spectacle and a masterpiece, providing plenty to do and tons of fun to be had around every corner” – God is a Geek

Forza Horizon 5 is not a new game. It launched in 2021, but its arrival on PS5 this year is significant because it marks a rare platform shift that once seemed unthinkable. After years as a flagship Xbox exclusive, the Forza Horizon series crossing over to PlayStation is a major moment in a changing industry that is more open and less defined by traditional console boundaries. The Mexican open world remains one of gaming’s most joyous and vibrant sandboxes. PS5 players experience the full breadth of its high-speed festivals, diverse biomes and open-ended challenges with the added benefit of DualSense feedback.

Split Fiction

Split Fiction is a multiplayer game that navigates words of scifi and fantasy. Photo: Hazelight

Metacritic score: 91

Key review: “Split Fiction is a heartfelt co-operative adventure that celebrates friendship and teamwork with consistently engaging mechanics that never overstay their welcome” – Gfinity

This experimental narrative adventure is one of the year's most inventive titles. Split Fiction asks players to navigate parallel storylines in sci-fi and fantasy worlds that intersect in unexpected ways. It is a reminder of how games can explore structure in ways film cannot. The game challenges players to consider how decisions in one timeline might ripple subtly into another. It rewards attention to detail and invites replaying sections to uncover different branches.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach sees its director Hideo Kojima reach new heights with video game design. Photo: Kojima Productions

Metacritic score: 89

Key review: “Death Stranding 2 is a massive achievement for Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions. It elevates nearly everything that made the original such a unique experience” – COGconnected

Hideo Kojima’s long-awaited sequel expands the original’s strange and compelling universe. Death Stranding 2 widens its scope with more ambitious landscapes and a more emotional narrative focused on connection and sacrifice. The game’s blend of exploration, cinematic presentation and inventive traversal systems has resonated with players seeking something atmospheric. It pushes technical boundaries with highly detailed environments and some of the most striking environmental effects seen on PlayStation 5. Its cast of Hollywood stars delivers grounded performances that contrast with the surreal setting, creating a compelling balance.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is one of Capcoms biggest releases this year. Photo: Capcom

Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “Monster Hunter Wilds is shaping up to be Capcom’s next monumental achievement – a game that doesn’t just follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, but looks ready to redefine the series yet again” – Saudi Gamer

Monster Hunter Wilds’s dynamic ecosystems react to weather cycles, changes in daylight and player interaction. Predators migrate, smaller creatures adapt and the environment itself becomes an active part of the hunt. On PS5, combat feels more fluid than ever. Seamless transitions between biomes eliminate the barriers that once defined the series. Sandstorms, heavy rain and shifting winds all influence encounters and force players to adjust strategies.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle translates the experience of the films very well into a gaming experience. Photo: Bethesda Softworks

Metacritic score: 88

Key review: “Machine Games has truly captured the essence of the first three films, delivering an authentic Indiana Jones experience” – GameOver.gr

The famed archaeologist made his PS5 debut this year. The game captures the tone of classic adventure cinema with a mix of exploration, puzzle solving and high-energy set pieces that move between earthly mysteries and supernatural elements. Harrison Ford’s digital portrayal is expressive and convincing. The pacing balances quiet investigation with moments of intense peril.

Ghost of Yotei

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Ghost of Yotei is everything a sequel should be. Sucker Punch took the acclaimed foundation of Ghost of Tsushima and built something bigger, more refined and more daring” – Critical Hits

Set in a snow-covered interpretation of Hokkaido, Ghost of Yotei explores regional folklore through a blend of sword combat, stealth encounters and spiritual abilities. The game’s visual identity is shaped by drifting snow, lantern-lit paths and a soundtrack steeped in traditional instrumentation. The world feels both mystical and grounded. The design draws from classical Japanese storytelling, while using PS5 hardware to render detailed weather effects and sweeping landscapes.

Silent Hill f

Silent Hill f is set in 1960s Japan and attempts to revive the popular horror series. Photo: Konami

Metacritic score: 86

Key review: “Overall, Silent Hill f is one of the more memorable horror games of late. The presentation: the visuals, the sound, the atmosphere is exceptional” – Movies Games and Tech

Konami’s return to its famed horror series takes an unexpected approach. Set in 1960s Japan, Silent Hill f replaces fog-filled streets with a creeping floral corruption that blooms into unsettling shapes. The script delivers a slow-building psychological story filled with dread. The PS5’s 3D audio heightens tension. Every whisper, creak and organic pulse feels intimately close.

Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders is a fun entry in a busy third-person shooter genre. Photo: Embark Studios

Metacritic score: 85

Key review: “Arc Raiders is one of the big surprises of the year, popularising and taking the extraction shooter genre to another level” – Malditos Nerds

After a turbulent development cycle, Arc Raiders launched as one of the year’s most entertaining co-operative shooters. Its retro-futuristic aesthetic mixes chrome surfaces and vintage analogue style with large-scale sci-fi battles. Teams fight mechanical invaders across wide open zones. Movement is momentum-based, gadgets encourage experimentation and explosive encounters reward spontaneous teamwork. The PS5’s performance mode ensures smooth action even during larger battles.

