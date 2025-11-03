My UAE Collection: ‘From childhood to now, my 800 games and 50 consoles worth Dh100,000’

Omar Al Hashmi’s gaming room was years in the making.

Perched on the top floor of his three-storey home in Warqa 5 near Dubai Safari Park, it was part of the building plans from the start – a space designed to hold more than 800 video games and more than 50 consoles collected over the past two decades.

When The National visits, some boxes remain unopened, but there is already more than enough to take in. Floor-to-ceiling shelves in light wood fill one wall, each level packed tight with game cases arranged spine-out.

The bottom row forms a block of blue from hundreds of PlayStation titles. Above are boxes from various generations of Xbox and few bright red Nintendo consoles red indicating collector’s editions.

An adjacent shelf displays a Lego recreation of the original 1983 Nintendo Entertainment System, its miniature screen showing a pixelated Mario mid-jump.

The low wooden console table – still waiting for the television, as Al Hashmi says he is “looking for one with the right specifications” – holds a PlayStation 1, a Sega Genesis and a Dreamcast in open compartments.

Omar Al Hashmi’s shelves hold games from PlayStation, Nintendo and Sega systems spanning two decades Chris Whiteoak / The National

Everything is catalogued on an Excel sheet, he says, and he estimates the collection’s value at close to Dh100,000.

“For me, this room is comfort,” Al Hashmi says. “I come here to relax and unwind. I am engineer and have a very stressful job that demands a lot from me mentally, so being in this room and playing helps me forget everything else.

“The funny thing is, because I wanted everything done a certain way, it took a lot of time. I custom-built everything, the shelves, the desk, even the flooring. It was complicated and I had to find very specific people to make what I wanted a reality, but I knew in the end it would be worth it.”

Signs of that personal touch are already visible. Al Hashmi, 31, points over the counter to indicate a hidden tangle of wiring, showing how several consoles are connected so that once the television arrives, he can access them easily.

“I have about fourteen or fifteen machines connected and ready to play immediately,” he says. “I usually keep around fifty or sixty in total. Some are stored elsewhere in the house, but the main ones I play are all here.”

For many Emiratis of his generation, the arrival of consoles in the late 1980s and 1990s marked a significant wave of global pop culture entering local homes. Imported from Japan and the United States, these early machines became fixtures in many childhood homes across the UAE.

“It was like experiencing a whole new world, and for many of us these consoles were given as Eid presents. Many of the consoles I have at home go back to when I was a kid,” he says, running a finger across the old Sega and Nintendo machines. “My mother kept them in storage, and when I rediscovered my passion for gaming, I found them all still there, even the games.”

Retro Nintendo cartridges from the 1990s form part of Emirati collector Omar Al Hashmi’s 800-game archive. Chris Whiteoak / The National

His first console was the Family Computer or Famicom – the Japanese name for the Nintendo Entertainment System. “I remember my father buying it while we were still living in an apartment. He set it up with the motorbike game Excitebike, which was very popular then. I must have been around five or six years old. That’s my first gaming memory.”

As the only son among sisters, gaming became his form of company. “The consoles became my closest friends. I spent a lot of time with my sisters, but gaming was my space, the place I could just enjoy myself,” he recalls.

The PlayStation One on the lower shelf, released in 1994, holds special meaning. Al Hashmi had to repair it several times over the last five years due to wear and tear. “It’s still with me today because it means a lot,” he says. “Someone got this for me from the United States before it was even released in the UAE. I had just recovered from a childhood surgery, and I remember playing on it and feeling happy again.”

Omar Al Hashmi works on restoring an old gaming console, part of his collection of more than 50 machines. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sometimes Al Hashmi spends weekends not playing at all, just opening old machines, cleaning circuits, tightening screws and testing connections. “I do feel it is an obligation to preserve them, and as silly as it sounds, I grew up with them. There’s an emotional connection there. I want to keep them running and give them the respect they deserve,” he says. “Things will eventually break, but if I can repair something I will, because it is mine and I want to keep it alive.”

These consoles also offer the kind of focused experience that is hard to find in the era of online gaming. In an old console, he notes, there are no messages, updates or notifications. It is just the game itself.

“In the digital world you stream things, but I prefer taking a disc or cartridge, plugging it in, and starting without connecting to the internet or accepting any terms and conditions,” he says. “Having the disc in front of me and putting it into the console feels different. It is a small action, but that extra focus and patience when playing the game changes the experience completely.”

For Al Hashmi, collecting has never been about money or display. It is about holding on to memory in a way that cannot be uploaded or archived online. Each cartridge and console marks a chapter of his life – a childhood holiday, a hospital stay, a first salary of a new job spent. “Everything here reminds me of something,” he says. “Every piece has a story. You can take pictures and post them online, but they do not carry the same feeling. When you touch the real thing, it brings it all back.”

It is a principle he is applying to the progress of the gaming room. “When I first moved in, it was completely empty. I took my time with the design. I wanted it perfect, exactly how I imagined,” he says.

“Maybe one day my kids will play these the way I did. To me, that is the real future of the collection.”

Company profile Name: Dukkantek Started: January 2021 Founders: Sanad Yaghi, Ali Al Sayegh and Shadi Joulani Based: UAE Number of employees: 140 Sector: B2B Vertical SaaS(software as a service) Investment: $5.2 million Funding stage: Seed round Investors: Global Founders Capital, Colle Capital Partners, Wamda Capital, Plug and Play, Comma Capital, Nowais Capital, Annex Investments and AMK Investment Office

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Avengers: Endgame Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo Starring: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin 4/5 stars

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



Tips for entertaining with ease · Set the table the night before. It’s a small job but it will make you feel more organised once done. · As the host, your mood sets the tone. If people arrive to find you red-faced and harried, they’re not going to relax until you do. Take a deep breath and try to exude calm energy. · Guests tend to turn up thirsty. Fill a big jug with iced water and lemon or lime slices and encourage people to help themselves. · Have some background music on to help create a bit of ambience and fill any initial lulls in conversations. · The meal certainly doesn’t need to be ready the moment your guests step through the door, but if there’s a nibble or two that can be passed around it will ward off hunger pangs and buy you a bit more time in the kitchen. · You absolutely don’t have to make every element of the brunch from scratch. Take inspiration from our ideas for ready-made extras and by all means pick up a store-bought dessert.

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



ARM%20IPO%20DETAILS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EShare%20price%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETarget%20raise%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%248%20billion%20to%20%2410%20billion%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProjected%20valuation%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2460%20billion%20to%20%2470%20billion%20(Source%3A%20Bloomberg)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ELead%20underwriters%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Barclays%2C%20Goldman%20Sachs%20Group%2C%20JPMorgan%20Chase%20and%20Mizuho%20Financial%20Group%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

'THE WORST THING YOU CAN EAT' Trans fat is typically found in fried and baked goods, but you may be consuming more than you think. Powdered coffee creamer, microwave popcorn and virtually anything processed with a crust is likely to contain it, as this guide from Mayo Clinic outlines: Baked goods - Most cakes, cookies, pie crusts and crackers contain shortening, which is usually made from partially hydrogenated vegetable oil. Ready-made frosting is another source of trans fat. Snacks - Potato, corn and tortilla chips often contain trans fat. And while popcorn can be a healthy snack, many types of packaged or microwave popcorn use trans fat to help cook or flavour the popcorn. Fried food - Foods that require deep frying — french fries, doughnuts and fried chicken — can contain trans fat from the oil used in the cooking process. Refrigerator dough - Products such as canned biscuits and cinnamon rolls often contain trans fat, as do frozen pizza crusts. Creamer and margarine - Nondairy coffee creamer and stick margarines also may contain partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

The specs: 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer Price, base / as tested Dh99,000 / Dh132,000 Engine 3.6L V6 Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power 275hp @ 6,000rpm Torque 350Nm @ 3,700rpm Fuel economy combined 12.2L / 100km

Asia Cup Qualifier Final

UAE v Hong Kong Live on OSN Cricket HD. Coverage starts at 5.30am

Company profile Name: Back to Games and Boardgame Space Started: Back to Games (2015); Boardgame Space (Mark Azzam became co-founder in 2017) Founder: Back to Games (Mr Azzam); Boardgame Space (Mr Azzam and Feras Al Bastaki) Based: Dubai and Abu Dhabi Industry: Back to Games (retail); Boardgame Space (wholesale and distribution) Funding: Back to Games: self-funded by Mr Azzam with Dh1.3 million; Mr Azzam invested Dh250,000 in Boardgame Space Growth: Back to Games: from 300 products in 2015 to 7,000 in 2019; Boardgame Space: from 34 games in 2017 to 3,500 in 2019

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950