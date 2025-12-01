10 best video games of 2025, from Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to Doom: The Dark Ages

For years, the gaming world has been bracing for the cultural earthquake that will come with GTA 6. It was supposed to be the uncontested champion of 2025, the title that would overshadow everything else.

Then Rockstar pushed the release to 2026, and suddenly the year opened up. With the giant temporarily out of the way, 2025 became a far more interesting battleground, giving other studios a chance to dominate the spotlight.

What followed was a surprisingly competitive year packed with imaginative sequels, long-awaited indies and bold new games that might have been swept aside in any other year.

1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The year’s most acclaimed release brings a level of artistic confidence rarely seen in a major title. Clair Obscur blends surreal French fantasy with turn based combat and a story about resistance in a world trapped in cycles of destruction. Its gorgeous aesthetic and elegant mechanics have made it a defining work of the past year. The animations, music and voice acting align to create a tone that feels haunting. Players have praised its approach to storytelling and its ability to deliver emotional weight without sacrificing gameplay depth.

2. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2 On the Beach is the latest release by video game auteur Hideo Kojima. Photo: Kojima Productions

Platform: PlayStation 5

Hideo Kojima’s long-awaited sequel expands the original’s strange and compelling universe. Death Stranding 2 widens its scope with more ambitious landscapes and a more emotional narrative focused on connection and sacrifice. The game’s blend of exploration, cinematic presentation and inventive traversal systems has resonated with players seeking something atmospheric. It pushes technical boundaries with highly detailed environments and some of the most striking environmental effects seen on PlayStation 5. Its cast of Hollywood stars delivers grounded performances that contrast with the surreal setting, creating a compelling balance.

3. Hades II

Hades II builds on the popularity and success of the first game. Photo: Supergiant Games

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Supergiant Games returns with another masterfully crafted roguelike. Hades II is a mix of fast paced action, character driven storytelling and expressive art which has made it one of the year’s most captivating releases. The sequel also introduces a richer overworld, more complex upgrade paths and a broader supporting cast that grows with each run. Players have embraced its balance of challenge and accessibility, where every defeat teaches something useful. Hades II continues Supergiant’s tradition of presenting games with warmth, personality and unmistakable identity.

4. Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight Silksong was released this year after much fan anticipation. Photo: Team Cherry

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

After years of anticipation by the most ardent gaming fans, Silksong arrived this year. Team Cherry elevates the Hollow Knight formula by focusing on the agile Hornet, creating faster traversal, more expressive combat and a world that is denser, more vertical and filled with new biomes. Its handcrafted environments and demanding boss encounters have made it an essential action platformer. What distinguishes Silksong is its sense of fluidity. Hornet’s movement style encourages aggressive play and inventive routes through each region, giving speedrunning and exploration new depth.

5. Blue Prince

Blue Prince is the indie game hit of the year. Photo: Raw Fury Games

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Blue Prince is the indie success story of 2025. Its shifting mansion, clever puzzles and time-based runs provide a constant sense of discovery. Each playthrough reveals new rooms, secrets and narrative fragments that reshape the player’s understanding of the estate. The game celebrates experimentation and has earned strong praise for its bold design. The mansion feels alive, almost unpredictable, and players are encouraged to study patterns and architectural logic. Blue Prince rewards careful observation rather than brute force problem solving, creating a meditative rhythm of exploration. It has become popular among streamers and puzzle fans, giving it reach far beyond typical indie titles.

6. Split Fiction

Split Fiction allows players to weave between two different storylines and worlds. Photo: Hazelight Studios

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

This experimental narrative adventure is one of the year's most inventive titles. Split Fiction asks players to navigate parallel storylines in scifi and fantasy worlds that intersect in unexpected ways. It is a reminder of how games can explore structure in ways film cannot. The game challenges players to consider how decisions in one timeline might ripple subtly into another. It rewards attention to detail and invites replaying sections to uncover different branches.

7. Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World was the first game on the Nintendo Switch 2. Photo: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo’s latest kart racer brings the franchise into a larger, more interconnected world. Mario Kart World offers open hubs, refined drifting, creative track design and a roster that spans decades of Nintendo history. Its accessible handling and strong online features make it one of the year’s most widely enjoyed releases. The expanded world design changes how players engage with the series. Instead of selecting tracks from menus, players can explore themed regions and discover new challenges organically. Dynamic weather and environmental effects add variety to races, and the multiplayer features are richer and more stable than in past titles.

8. Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza captures the fun and hilarity of the popular Nintendo mascot. Photo: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo’s iconic ape returns in a colourful platforming adventure filled with rhythmic movement, lush environments, and environmental puzzles. Its upbeat tone makes it suitable for all ages, while secret routes and challenges reward dedicated players. Bananza embraces the charm and humour associated with the Donkey Kong brand. The level design encourages playful exploration rather than straightforward progression. Each region introduces new mechanics that feel inspired by classic platformers, yet reimagined for modern audiences.

9. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is fun kart racer that features characters from other franchises. Photo: SEGA

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, PC

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds embraces multiverse themed tracks and team-orientated mechanics that encourage co-ordinated play. The game offers vibrant environments, a lively soundtrack and a competitive online scene. CrossWorlds has become one of the strongest arcade-style racers of the year. Each course is designed around momentum and precise cornering, making skilled racing feel rewarding. The multiverse approach allows for creative track themes inspired by different Sonic eras, giving long-time fans a sense of nostalgia. The team mechanic, which allows players to support each other with shared boosts, adds a fresh strategic layer to the experience.

10. Doom: The Dark Ages

Doom: The Dark Ages is the latest release in the long running first-person shooter series. Photo: Bethesda

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Doom: The Dark Ages retains the intense speed and aggression that defined the series while offering new ideas that feel surprisingly natural for the franchise. The game’s arsenal includes brutal melee weapons such as a shield blade that allows rhythmic close combat. Levels are filled with vertical structures, collapsing castles and large-scale battlefield moments that introduce new pacing. The heavy metal soundtrack returns with thunderous percussion and distorted instrumentation that suits the medieval aesthetic.

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

Results %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EElite%20men%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Amare%20Hailemichael%20Samson%20(ERI)%202%3A07%3A10%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Leornard%20Barsoton%20(KEN)%202%3A09%3A37%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Ilham%20Ozbilan%20(TUR)%202%3A10%3A16%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Gideon%20Chepkonga%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A17%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Isaac%20Timoi%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A34%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EElite%20women%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Brigid%20Kosgei%20(KEN)%202%3A19%3A15%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Hawi%20Feysa%20Gejia%20(ETH)%202%3A24%3A03%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Sintayehu%20Dessi%20(ETH)%202%3A25%3A36%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Aurelia%20Kiptui%20(KEN)%202%3A28%3A59%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Emily%20Kipchumba%20(KEN)%202%3A29%3A52%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

<html><head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html" charset="UTF-8" /></head><body><!--PSTYLE=* Labels%3aFH Label 18 Sport--><p>Beach soccer</p><!--PSTYLE=BY Byline--><p>Amith Passela</p><p /></body></html>

Electoral College Victory Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. Popular Vote Tally The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.