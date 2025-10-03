Is Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds a cheaper (and better) alternative to Mario Kart World?

Few franchises have reinvented themselves as often – or as boldly – as Sonic the Hedgehog. From game platform star to comic-book lead and even Hollywood headliner, Sega’s mascot has never stood still. Known for his incredible speed, it makes sense that the character’s Racing game spin-offs have been hits with fans of the franchise.

Released on September 25 on all consoles, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds isn’t just dusting off an old idea – it’s trying to redefine what a Sonic Racing game, or any racing game, can be. The game promises bigger tracks, bolder mechanics and a multiverse premise that throws characters from across Sonic’s history, and other video game franchises, into direct competition. It’s both a celebration of the past and a gamble on what the future of Sonic Racing might look like.

The idea of Sonic taking the wheel has always been a curious one. For years, fans asked why the fastest character in gaming would even need a car, yet Sega leaned into the contradiction, experimenting with different ways to bring its mascot into the racing genre.

Need for speed

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is available on all consoles. Photo: Sega

The first attempt came in the late 1990s with Sonic R on the Sega Saturn, a footrace that let Sonic and his friends dash around 3D tracks. Nearly a decade later, Sega tried again with Sonic Riders, a game in which the characters rode hoverboards in a futuristic spectacle.

It wasn’t until Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing in 2010 that the concept truly clicked. By putting Sonic behind the wheel and surrounding him with a roster of Sega icons, the developers delivered a kart racer that balanced nostalgia with tight, responsive handling.

It was no secret that Sega was attempting its own version of the popular Mario Kart series using its own characters. The field had become filled with other examples of studios doing the same, so there was no reason for Sega not to join in and make use of Sonic's popularity.

Two years later, Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed built on the success of the previous game. Vehicles that morphed seamlessly between car, plane and boat gave the game unexpected depth and variety, earning it a reputation as one of the best kart racers outside Nintendo’s orbit.

When Team Sonic Racing arrived in 2019, Sega narrowed its focus, stripping away the broader Sega universe in favour of a Sonic-only cast and an emphasis on team-based mechanics. Some fans praised its originality. Others missed the crossover magic that had defined its predecessor.

Those same fans will be glad to see that Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds brings back the multiworld crossover elements, even throwing in characters from games such as Minecraft, Pac-Man and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Sega promises that new characters will continue to be added to the game, making the players' experience fresh every couple of months.

Mario Kart contender?

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds costs less than Mario Kart World and offers a similar, if not better at times, experience. Photo: Sega

In June, Nintendo released its highly anticipated console, Switch 2, to rapid sales and widespread excitement from gaming fans. The new console had only one new title at launch – Mario Kart World.

It was the first true Switch 2 game and one that could not be played on other consoles. For Nintendo afficionados, this was a small ask. They were going to upgrade to the new console anyway, so getting a brand new Mario Kart game was a bonus.

For the average gamer, especially those who aren't looking to buy the Switch 2 until it has assembled a decent library of exclusive games, there was no reason to rush. Having played Mario Kart World, I can confidently say it is as good as Nintendo wants it to be, and more.

It has various game mechanics that make the kart racing experience very energetic. Nintendo is almost expected to deliver games of this calibre: quality that can be trusted time and time again.

The real surprise, however, is that Sega has managed to make a similar kart racing game that is available on all consoles, and for a lower price. As things stand, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is priced at $69.99, and can be played on any console, including on PC.

Mario Kart World, on the other hand, is priced at $79.99 and can only be played on the Switch 2 which costs $449.99. Sega has managed to bring back a flavour of its rivalry with Nintendo during the 1990s.

Back then, the two had the best-selling consoles on the market, and were attempting to one-up each other with exclusive games and memorable characters. Everything has changed since then, of course, as Sega has stopped making consoles, while Nintendo is bigger than ever, taking the challenge to the likes of Sony and Microsoft every year.

The bottom line

What Sega is doing with the release of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is to challenge Nintendo on its philosophy more than anything. Sega has made a great product, one that provides hours of fun and entertainment for all ages, without the hindrance of buying a new console.

By including familiar characters from other game franchises, it's sharing the celebration. Nintendo can have its exclusivity, but Sonic and his friends have put on a bigger party, one which everyone is invited to.

