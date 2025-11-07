Grand Theft Auto 6 delayed yet again

Grand Theft Auto 6, one of the most highly anticipated video game releases of all time, has been delayed once again. Developer Rockstar Games announced a new release date of November 19, 2026.

It was originally set to come out in May 2026, after having been postponed from autumn 2025. However, Rockstar Games said in a statement that it needed more time to add the final touches to a game that fans had come to “expect and deserve".

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” the developer said on X.

Rockstar has kept quiet about GTA VI so far, sharing only two trailers, the most recent of which was released in May. The nearly three-minute clip has racked up more than 100 million views and offers a closer look at Jason and Lucia’s story, a crime-fuelled partnership set in Leonida, along with glimpses of new characters and locations across the map.

The studio is known for taking its time. Red Dead Redemption 2, its last major release, was pushed back by about a year from its original launch date. Expectations from players for bigger, more detailed worlds, paired with rising development costs, mean publishers are now more cautious about releasing anything unfinished.

When it does arrive, GTA VI is expected to be one of the most expensive games ever made, but it will probably break sales records.

Earlier in the year, it was suggested that the game could cost $100. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, released in 2004, cost about $65, which adjusted for inflation is equal to about $100 today. While the game was a global sensation, selling 12 million copies by March 2005, it was also reportedly one of the most pirated games in history, which widened its fanbase considerably.

