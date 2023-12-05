Grand Theft Auto VI trailer: Key takeaways from leaked preview of much-anticipated game

The first trailer for the anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI has been released by Rockstar Games.

The trailer was scheduled for release on Tuesday at 9am ET (6pm GST), however, it was leaked, forcing the publisher to release the preview of the game early on its official channels.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Rockstar Games wrote:“Our trailer has leaked, so please watch the real thing on YouTube.”

At the time of writing, the video has already amassed more than 35 million views on YouTube. The sixth GTA game is a hugely anticipated release, coming 10 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013.

Here are four key things we noticed in the trailer that gamers can look forward to.

Incredible graphics

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in the fictional Vice City that shares features with areas in the US state of Florida. Photo: Rockstar Games

As the trailer starts, viewers will notice just how good the footage looks. From what we know from previous GTA games, there’s no difference between cinematic scenes and gameplay footage.

The game footage looks incredibly lifelike, so much so that it could be mistaken for a film trailer. The preview is energetic and shows the chaos of the game’s setting, the fictional Vice City.

The attention to detail is demonstrated through the movement of water and texture of characters’ hair, the graphics in GTA 6 look set to push the envelope of video game quality.

Players will move through the vast city, which includes different settings from a Miami beach-style area to swamps that require amphibious vehicles to navigate.

Two playable characters

Lucia is one of the two protagonists in the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. Photo: Rockstar Games

The main characters that players will be controlling appear to be a male-female criminal duo, running through the city like Bonnie and Clyde.

The trailer shows that the two characters will escape from the law, perform bank heists and, as the name of the long-running franchise suggests, steal cars.

Lucia is the female protagonist, while her partner’s name is yet to be revealed.

The characters are likely to both be playable, with gamers able to switch control between the two; this was the case in GTA 5, which allowed players to switch between three characters.

Social media footage

The game’s trailer suggests that footage shot on social media will be a big part of the game.

Vertical videos, reminiscent of Instagram’s Reels and TikTok videos, display the different antics of Vice City's residents.

The social media videos will probably be an integral part of the gameplay, as characters use them to either evade the police or to locate different characters.

Release date

The trailer ends with a new logo for the game and a confirmed 2025 release date. Gamers can look forward to more trailers next year, as well as a concrete release date.