With Shadow of the Erdtree causing backlash, have video games become too difficult?

Video game development is a relatively young art form. It wasn't long ago that developers seemed to have no idea what they were doing.

Most gamers who grew up in the 80s and 90s, for example, at one point stumbled upon a game supposedly for children that was far more difficult than its subject matter may have led them to believe, causing them to quit in frustration. Staff at The National have shared their own experiences.

Over the years, however, things became more balanced. In the late 90s and early 2000s, fewer complaints cropped up. But then, in 2009, a game called Demon's Souls was released and, suddenly, hyper difficulty became the point. Some of the same fans who once quit in frustration suddenly became addicted to the grind. A thriving new genre was born.

The Soulslike genre, named after Demon's Souls and all sharing the extreme difficulty that gets exponentially worse as the game goes on, has increased in popularity ever since. One of the most acclaimed games in recent memory is Elden Ring (2022) from the genre's premiere developer FromSoftware, which brought out an equally-acclaimed edition, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, last week.

But since the release of Shadow of the Erdtree, even loyal fans of the original game have started complaining that the new game might be too hard to enjoy.

Elden Ring is part of the Soulslike genre has remained highly acclaimed since its release, though potentially inaccessible for some. Photo: Bandai Namco

FromSoftware's developers, meanwhile, seems to wear those sorts of complaints as a badge of honour. And who can blame them?

Each year, video games improve in every aspect, from graphics to mechanics. With more and more developers sprouting every year, some must rely on what makes them special to remain loved and appreciated.

Just yesterday, the company’s president, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki, said he uses everything that a game puts at his disposal to offset his own perceived lack of skill.

In an interview with The Guardian, Miyazaki said: “I want to preface this by saying I absolutely suck at video games, so my approach or play style was to use everything I have at my disposal, all the assistance, every scrap of aid that the game offers, and also all the knowledge that I have as the architect of the game.”

Miyazaki's attitude is precisely why this difficult games trend will continue – and why gamers both hardcore and casual alike should not feel discouraged as a result.

His message is clear. You're supposed to be bad at it. He's bad at it too. There's no rush – take your time and figure out how to get better.

FromSoftware games are designed as a challenge, and players must rise to the task with every boss fight, improving on reaction time, decision-making and inventory choices. Players who choose to take on the challenge shouldn’t be surprised when they’re not up to scratch, because the improvement is part of process.

[The game director's] message is clear. You're supposed to be bad at it. He's bad at it too. There's no rush – take your time and figure out how to get better.

Difficult games, like ones in the Soulslike genre, will likely keep getting more difficult as a result, as things will have to remain fresh. Judging from the ecstatic response, most players that play these games enjoy how challenging they are and they are becoming more popular with every new title.

The rising popularity is what is causing more novice players to try their hand at it. Although they may feel that gaming is not for them, they soon realise that, if they stick with it, skills can be learnt.

The boss fights in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, the developer insists, can be overcome with practice. Photo: Bandai Namco

All of this, of course, is relative. What is difficult for some might be a breeze for others. Some gamers will say they have reached a certain level of ability due to hours of practice and understanding the ins and outs of a game, overcoming the challenge with cunning and grind.

Difficulty doesn’t just lie in boss fights, however. Some players today complain that some games are just too long to complete; that they take up too much time. Most triple-A titles released today are long but, in some instances, they have to be to feel worth the exorbitant price of purchase.

Games will continue to become bigger, better and, in some cases, more difficult. The good news is that there is also a trove of smaller and more accessible games being made every day. The beauty of the current gaming landscape is that there’s something for every skill level

Think a game is too difficult? Two choices present themselves – get better and keep grinding or find something more your speed. That being said, there’s a particular pleasure that comes from finally beating a boss you spent days losing to.