UAE launches video game competition to 'ignite curiosity' in cultural heritage

Gaming has been part of Emirati culture for decades. Now, through a new initiative that aims to foster innovation and celebrate UAE heritage, that culture may finally make its way into the world of video games.

The UAE Game Makers Competition 2024, launched earlier this month, is a nationwide programme aiming to transform the educational landscape by inviting young talents to explore game design while integrating UAE cultural elements into their creations.

With a prize pool of Dh100,000, organisers also hope to inspire the next generation of game developers across the UAE, as well as harness the medium's potential as a tool for learning and skill development.

Speaking to The National, Matt Dalio, chief executive of Endless Studios, which is running the competition alongside Tawazun and Bayanat, said his company's mission is to teach youth the skills that are powering the digital economy. He adds: “We do so by harnessing this generation’s enthusiasm for games. By teaching participants to build games, we teach them to build software.”

The competition encourages UAE nationals and residents to showcase the heritage and customs of the country through game design. On this aim, Dalio says: “We encourage participants to immerse their creations in the essence of Emirati culture in meaningful and inspiring ways. But what has amazed me the most is that even when we have open calls for game competitions, Emirati youth seem to always be drawn to making games about their local culture.”

Dalio says there’s no strict formula for measuring cultural authenticity in the games, but encourages incorporating traditional motifs, celebrating local festivals or exploring historical events. He adds: “By leaning into themes like Emirati cuisine, UAE landmarks, heritage crafts, pearl diving, falconry, Arabic calligraphy, the lunar mission or the UAE’s AI vision, participants can create experiences that ignite curiosity, spark conversations and foster a deeper appreciation for Emirati traditions.”

Matt Dalio, chairman and chief executive of Endless Studios, says the competition is about empowering young people to think critically, solve complex problems and express their creativity. Cody Combs / The National

The games will be posted to Endless Studios' site and can be played as they are being built and improved on. Dalio believes that the process of building in the open is important for getting feedback and traction. “Publishing a game is an exciting journey and at Endless Studios, we're dedicated to assisting game developers at every stage," he adds.

On the size and complexity of the games, Dalio says they welcome entries from all levels, whether from experts or beginners in game development. He says what is important is that creators learn how to "capture their imaginations" and turn them into real products that others can experience.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, chief executive of operations at Tawazun Council, highlighted the importance of the initiative. "Our goal is to inspire UAE youth to explore creative and technological domains like game development," he says. "By drawing inspiration from our rich cultural heritage, we are investing in future leaders who will carry forward the UAE's legacy."

Hasan Al Hosani, managing director of Bayanat, emphasised the collaborative nature of the project.

"Our partnership with Endless Studios and Tawazun represents a journey towards harnessing cutting-edge technology," adds Al Hosani. "By creating gaming content that is both entertaining and educational, steeped in cultural relevance, we bridge generations and propel technological advancement."

The competition will stay open for almost a full year, with the winners set to be announced in May.