Lego sets of 2025 ranked, from Ferrari cars to pirate ships

There’s something for everyone at Lego – from small and affordable to massive and expensive, and everything in between. The sets blend nostalgia, innovation and sustainability, attracting both families and hobbyists.
According to Lego fan site BrickEconomy, the Danish company has already released 705 sets this year, with 211 more to come.
Here we rank 10 of Lego’s best releases in 2025, and whom they will appeal to.
10. Technic Ferrari SF-24 F1 Car
Age rating: 18+
Piece count: 1,361
Price: Dh1,099
The only Technic set – featuring specialised pieces used to build real-world machines – on this list, the Ferrari SF-24 F1 car is the prancing horse’s racing vehicle from last year’s season. It was released alongside a trove of other F1 cars from Lego this year as the partnership between the two has grown exponentially.
While a fantastic vehicle, and the perfect display piece for any motorsport fan, Technic sets are not everyone’s flavour. With their nuts-and-bolts approach to building, they can be viewed as difficult or frustrating to some.
Regardless, the Ferrari, an eye-catching piece in the brand's signature red, is the best of the large Technic F1 set releases.
9. Fountain Garden
Age rating: 18+
Piece count: 1,302
Price: Dh449
Released as part of the Lego Icons line, this set is perfect for adults who want to build something that won’t take up too much space yet look beautiful when on display.
The Fountain Garden features columns in the background, a lavabo and a statue fountain in the middle, with the rest of the area is filled with flowers and trees.
There’s a serenity to be found from building Lego sets, and the experience would certainly be extended with the result of this set.
8. Blacktron Renegade
Age rating: 18+
Piece count: 1,151
Price: Dh449
First released in 1987, the Blacktron Renegade was an original design from Lego that became popular with sci-fi fans. Over the years, the popularity of the set and its nostalgic factor grew to cult status.
This year, Lego honoured this status with an updated version of the Blacktron Renegade with double the number of mini figures. The new set maintains the spirit of the 1987 original while bringing it up to 2025 standards of quality.
7. Williams Racing FW14B & Nigel Mansell
Age rating: 18+
Piece count: 799
Price: Dh359
The second F1 car on the list, the Williams Racing FW14B scores higher on our list because it's simply a gorgeous display piece, as well as being a more joyful building experience than the Ferrari Technic set.
Lego’s first foray into honouring F1 legends of the past was with last year’s Ayrton Senna McLaren set, which captured the excellence of the late champion’s car. This year, Lego has put in more details that will be appreciated by fans.
Once finished, the car can be set on an assembled plinth that better displays it, alongside a plaque that displays stats and information about the car and its celebrated driver.
6. Game Boy
Age rating: 18+
Piece count: 421
Price: Dh279
Lego and Nintendo have had a great relationship through their Super Mario set releases. Now, fans of the company can celebrate their love of the console maker by building a set depicting the first great handheld console.
Lego has gone to great length with the design choices of the Game Boy set. There’s much detail to be admired and appreciated, such as the accuracy of the replication and the inclusion of lenticular sheets that fill the screen.
The set also comes with two cartridges, Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Super Mario Land.
5. 2 Fast 2 Furious Honda S2000
Age rating: 9+
Piece count: 300
Price: Dh109
While any of this year’s Speed Champions releases could have made this list, especially the F1 cars or the Bugatti Centodieci, we reckon the best release of the line this year is an homage to a small character in a massive film franchise.
Devon Aoki’s Suki character appears in 2 Fast 2 Furious for a couple of pivotal scenes, but her presence is made unforgettable because of her bright pink Honda S2000. The car, and the character, have now been immortalised by Lego.
It is a choice likely to excite a Lego fan as well as a film buff.
4. Minifigure Vending Machine
Age rating: 18+
Piece count: 1,343
Price: Dh849
The set that shows the most amount of ingenuity is the Minifigure Vending Machine. After all, once built, this is a functioning vending machine.
Those who have travelled to Japan will be familiar with gachapon machines, which take your coins in exchange for a ball holding any manner of small toys and objects. While this set has the spirit of a gachapon machine, it also has the look and feel of vintage bubble-gum vending machines.
Each ball includes a unique minifigure, but it’s up to the builder what to fill these orbs with.
3. Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree
Age rating: 18+
Piece count: 474
Price: Dh269
Lego has multiple versions of the humble bonsai, but none are more eye-catching than the Red Maple set, which instantly fills a room with the feeling of a breezy autumn day.
The size of this set is slightly larger than the brand's other bonsai sets, but it is not an intrusive object. Lego’s Botanical line is derided by some fans for being boring or uninspiring, but this display is destined to make any desk or shelf more beautiful.
2. Shelby Cobra 427 S/C
Age rating: 18+
Piece count: 1,241
Price: Dh699
The best motoring release of the year has got to be the Shelby Cobra 427 S/C, one of the coolest cars in existence. Being a petrolhead and a Lego fan has been truly rewarding, especially with past releases of Porsche 911 and Lamborghini Countach.
But this year's release takes it to another level. To maintain the colour scheme of the original Shelby Cobra, Lego produced a pigment it had never used before, an effort fans who value authenticity will appreciate.
1. Captain Jack Sparrow’s Pirate Ship
Age rating: 18+
Piece count: 2,862
Price: Dh1,799
Some Lego sets are too big. The Titanic and Eiffel Tower ones, for example, are behemoths. But some are just the right size, and that’s where this one slots in. Jack Sparrow’s ship is brought to life in brick form to an immaculate degree, and fans of the film will recognise it in an instant, with its black sails and portholes.
There are numerous details to enjoy as well, such as the rooms within the ship, which can be uncovered to show characters, and the detachable rowing boat that the pirate becomes associated with in the films.
This set could have been a cumbersome presence if it were any bigger. Luckily, it’s the perfect size for play and display.