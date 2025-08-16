Review: Can Mattel’s new Brick Shop line compete with Lego?

Mattel has released a new Hot Wheels range under its Brick Shop line this year. The collection includes seven buildable vehicles in three sizes, with models aimed at both display and play. All sets use a stud system compatible with Lego bricks.

The range consists of the Speed Series, Elite Series and Premium Series. Each set includes a matching 1:64 scale Hot Wheels die-cast car.

The Speed Series includes the Cadillac Project GTP Hypercar, Maserati MC20 and ’68 Camaro. Each set is in 1:32 scale, contains between 236 and 289 pieces, and is priced at $19.99.

The Elite Series includes the Corvette Grand Sport, ’90 Acura NSX and ’62 Chevy Pickup. These sets are in 1:16 scale, contain between 858 and 918 pieces, and are priced at $49.99. Features include functional steering, opening elements and metal wheel covers.

The Premium Series currently consists of one set, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL. It is in 1:12 scale, has 1,600 pieces and is priced at $119.99. It includes opening gull-wing doors, metal parts and decals.

So how does Mattel Brick Shop match up to Lego when it comes to build quality, diversity of pieces and overall appearance of the finished product?

History

The Shelby Cobra 427 S/C from Lego is the latest release as part of its Icons line. Photo: Lego

Lego entered the dedicated display car segment in 2015 with its Speed Champions range, starting with Ferrari, McLaren and Porsche models in six-stud-wide form. A 2020 redesign to eight studs wide allowed for more accurate proportions and detailed interiors. Sets typically cost $24.99 to $29.99 and include 200 to 300 pieces.

The change to eight studs brought a significant boost in popularity, with the models now bearing a closer resemblance to their real-world counterparts.

For more advanced builds, Lego offers its Icons range (formerly Creator Expert), which has included the Porsche 911, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and, most recently, the Shelby Cobra. These sets generally cost between $150 and $250 and exceed 1,000 pieces, with more complex building techniques and display-focused features.

In terms of pricing, Mattel’s Speed Series comes in below Lego’s Speed Champions, though with slightly fewer pieces, offset by the inclusion of a die-cast bonus car. The Elite Series sits between Speed Champions and Icons, offering larger scale and functional elements at a lower price than comparable Icons models. The Premium Series Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is markedly cheaper than Lego Icons cars of similar scale, while adding metal detailing and a die-cast counterpart.

Mattel’s previous brick-based Hot Wheels sets, produced under its Mega brand, used a different system with limited Lego compatibility and were aimed at younger children.

Build quality

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is the largest set on offer from Mattel Brick Shop. Photo: Mattel

Brick Shop sets use standard stud geometry, allowing full compatibility with Lego pieces. Colours and certain specialised parts differ, particularly those with integrated steering or metal detailing.

One notable distinction is Mattel’s extensive use of bespoke parts created for specific models. Lego seldom produces pieces for a single set, favouring versatility. This approach gives Brick Shop cars a smoother, more realistic appearance – often resembling a solid model rather than an assembly of bricks. Lego’s designs, in contrast, embrace the visible brick-built aesthetic.

Which should you buy?

Lego Speed Champions cars are very accessible and easy to build for people of all ages. Photo: Lego

Mattel’s Speed Series and Lego’s Speed Champions cater to younger builders and casual buyers, offering enjoyable, compact builds. The Elite and Premium Series, alongside Lego’s Icons line, target older hobbyists seeking larger, more complex models for display.

At present, Brick Shop sets are more affordable, though they can be harder to find due to high demand. Lego, meanwhile, offers a far broader catalogue, including this year’s tie-up with Formula One to produce all ten cars from the 2024 season, as well as film tie-ins such as Fast & Furious and James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5.

Verdict

The Corvette Grand Sport from Mattel Brick Shop allows car lovers to build a car of which five were ever made. Photo: Mattel

As a collector who only began building brick-based cars this year, I regard the arrival of a credible Lego rival as a welcome one. While Lego remains my primary choice, limiting myself to its releases would mean just 15 to 20 builds a year.

Mattel’s Brick Shop debut offers a well-judged mix of classic and modern supercars in multiple scales to suit different levels of commitment. It has some way to go before matching Lego in stature, but it is well-positioned to appeal even to loyal fans of the Danish brand.

For enthusiasts, more competition can only be positive. Lego remains the leader in brick-built cars, but the arrival of Mattel’s Brick Shop means that lead may not go unchallenged.