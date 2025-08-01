Mercedes adding Microsoft Teams to its cars feels like a meeting invitation nobody asked for

As if being stuck in traffic or missing an exit wasn't stressful enough, Mercedes-Benz has now decided to add Microsoft Teams to its vehicles, starting with its new CLA model.

The collaboration between the German car company and the US tech giant feels not just confusing, but completely unnecessary. After all, nothing screams luxury like the ability to join a meeting mid-commute. But in all seriousness, this seems like a bad idea for many reasons.

The most obvious concern is safety. Mercedes insists a camera, which will be built into the screen above the central display, won't distract drivers, but can that be true? When the car is in motion, drivers can’t see the meeting but can still hear it, while colleagues and bosses can still see them. But why is that necessary?

More importantly, why add another potential distraction to a space where even a momentary lapse in focus can be dangerous? Most road safety experts agree that even small distractions can dramatically increase the risk of accidents, so it doesn't feel right to normalise conference calls while on the go.

Mercedes says its new CLA-class vehicles will come equipped with Microsoft Teams. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Then, there’s the absurdity of it all. Who asked for this? Did a survey reveal Mercedes owners begging for the ability to hop into a Teams meeting during their commute? Or is this for people so dedicated to their work that they feel the need to always be on call? Unless you’re in a life-saving profession, I can’t imagine that being necessary.

And honestly, what kind of experience does this create? Imagine being stuck in traffic, the AC fighting off the summer heat, when your boss pops up on your car dashboard to ask about an unanswered email. Having a high-end car once meant comfort, freedom and maybe even a little indulgence. Now, apparently, it means bringing the office along for the ride.

This leads to another big problem: how much it blurs the line between work and personal life. The pandemic pushed work into our homes. Do we really need it invading our cars, too?

In Germany, where Mercedes is based, labour laws acknowledge this issue with measures aimed at protecting employees from the expectation of being constantly available. So it's a bit strange that the company is now designing cars that make it easier to be "always on".

Sure, there’s something to be said for being successful enough to afford a Mercedes-Benz with Microsoft Teams built in, but if that’s the measure of success, I’m not sure I want it.

These days, the world already feels hectic and stressful. People need to protect their mental health, and one of the best ways to do that is by setting boundaries to maintain a healthy work-life balance.

I would politely decline to join if I were in my car. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Cars can be a buffer between work and home. When I’m in mine, it’s time to myself, when I can listen to relaxing music or a podcast, or just be alone with my thoughts. If I suddenly heard the Microsoft Teams ringtone go off in my car, whatever Zen mode I was in would immediately be ruined. Psychologists often say that downtime, even the short drive between work and home, is vital for mental decompression. Are we sure we want to get rid of that?

This isn’t about just a new “innovative” car feature, but about the start of a slippery slope where tech slowly infiltrates even more aspects of our lives.

Today it’s Microsoft Teams in the car, maybe tomorrow it’s Slack on the bathroom mirror or Zoom on the refrigerator. At what point do we draw the line and say “enough”? Technology was supposed to make our lives easier, not turn every spare moment into another chance to clock in.

Mercedes might believe this is innovation, but it's a mistake. We need to ask: are these features making our lives better or just erasing the last spaces we had left for ourselves?

