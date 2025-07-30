How UAE employees are micro-retiring to escape the 9-to-5 grind

Ayman Alansary, a 47-year-old Egyptian living in Dubai, recently left a senior role as a chief supply chain officer and decided to micro-retire after working for 20 years. The reason: he wants to travel frequently and spend more time with his family.

Mr Alansary has taken a freelance licence and takes on consulting jobs. He works for two to three companies a few days a week now, but on his own terms.

Micro-retiring is a term used to describe the practice whereby employees take planned, extended breaks from their professional duties, often through sabbaticals or unpaid leave, typically ranging from several weeks to several months or resigning from employment with the intention of returning to the workforce later.

“It's a lot of pressure to be in such senior roles for a long time. I also want to spend more time with my wife and kids,” he says.

“But I am used to getting a consistent salary for many years, which gave me a sense of security. However, I'm not making much less than what I used to on a full-time job.”

Although the lack of a stable income stream worries Mr Alansary, the freedom of this lifestyle offsets it. He depends on his savings and investments to fund his expenses but wonders how long he can sustain this lifestyle.

Ayman Alansary, a Dubai-based supply chain professional, enjoys 'the flexibility and lack of office politics' of his current lifestyle. Photo: Ayman Alansary

Banks’ lack of approval

However, banks do not understand this trend, Mr Alansary complains. When seeking a loan or mortgage, lenders cite a far higher interest rate, even though he earns an income and has savings.

Mr Alansary says he is thinking of going back to work full time. But while this would make things easier in his dealings with banks, he admits that there's lots about his current arrangement he would miss.

“It’s no longer about the salary, but more about the flexibility and lack of office politics,” he says.

He isn’t alone. Rania Khuffash, a 29-year-old Briton, moved to Dubai from London this year after taking a nearly nine-month break from her advertising and marketing career because she was tired and had not taken a break since she was 21.

“My job was getting repetitive, and I needed a change. I was bored and needed a clear mind, so I took some time off to travel. I went to Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, and switched off. I also visited Jordan for some time to visit extended family. I had money saved up for all this,” she says.

After three months off, she studied skills such as video editing and graphic design. Ms Khuffash also volunteered for a local charity in Jordan – things she “couldn’t do while on a full-time job”.

Now, Ms Khuffash wants a full-time job but since she is new to the UAE, freelancing offers her flexibility. Meeting new people and getting out of her comfort zone and usual routine have helped offer more clarity, she says.

It’s easier to adapt to working after a sabbatical in a new country. But if you go back to the same job, it can be difficult to adjust to the same routine, Ms Khuffash says.

Rania Khuffash took a year out of work to travel, focus on learning new skills and have some downtime. Photo: Rania Khuffash

Reasons for micro-retirement

This year, 10 per cent of Americans are planning to take a micro-retirement, with many funding their break with the help of savings or side hustles to rest, travel or explore personal and career goals, according to a poll by SideHustles.com, a platform for side jobs and part-time gigs.

On average, Americans take four months off work for a micro-retirement and aim to save around $15,000 beforehand, according to a poll of 1,000 people in the US.

Their top reasons for taking a micro-retirement include mental health recovery, travel, life experiences and relief from work stress. Professionals working in areas such as technology, health care, retail, hospitality and finance plan to micro-retire in 2025, the survey found.

Tanaya S, a 27-year-old Indian living in Dubai, has been working since the age of 22 but wants to micro-retire as she feels burnt out and does not enjoy her current job in sustainability.

“I feel that life can't be spent working a 9 to 5. It makes me think about what I want to do with my life and my purpose,” she says.

“The job I'm currently in doesn't align with where I want to be. I want to focus on my mental and physical health during the break or even consider starting my own business.”

She has savings to cover her necessities, such as therapy, gym and going out with friends, for up to a year. Living with her father and brother helps her to not worry about paying for rent or food.

Focus on purpose and well-being

Micro-retiring is still in its early stages across the UAE, but the signs of change are unmistakable. There is growing interest, especially among younger professionals who are rethinking traditional career timelines and placing greater emphasis on balance, purpose and well-being, according to Pedro Lacerda, country head UAE at recruitment company TASC Group.

“The increasing availability of sabbatical leave across UAE organisations reflects a workforce that’s looking for structured ways to pause, recharge and realign, without stepping away from long-term career goals,” he says.

“Government initiatives are also reinforcing this shift. Emirati nationals in federal roles now have the option to take up to a year off at half pay to start a business.”

Nicki Wilson, owner and managing director of Genie Recruitment, a Dubai-based consultancy that specialises in hiring across the consumer industry, says there is a significant rise in Gen Z and younger millennials taking intentional breaks between jobs, freelancing or opting for a slower paced career path far earlier than previous generations.

It’s not unusual to see young professionals leaving the 9-5 to retrain as a Pilates instructor, a personal trainer, offer coaching or become content creators. A lot of people will utilise their expertise in consultancy or freelancing, too, she points out.

“We also see a number of very senior profiles who in previous generations may have worked continuously to retirement, adopting a softer approach and taking breaks at their peak to spend time on their own ventures, travel or spend time with family,” she says.

It’s not unusual now to see young professionals leaving the 9-5 to retrain as a Pilates instructor, a personal trainer, offer coaching or become content creators Nicki Wilson ,

owner and managing director, Genie Recruitment

Driving forces

The change is being driven by factors such as mental health prioritisation, an anti-hustle culture, access to online income through freelance work, a cultural shift towards minimalism, wellness and slow living, and no loyalty to outdated systems, according to Ms Wilson.

Some step away after just one to five years of work. Unlike older generations, Gen Z doesn’t feel they need to “earn” rest after decades. If they’re unhappy, they’re more likely to pause early, explore something new or prioritise their well-being. Whereas millennials and boomers may opt to do this later in life after 10 to 15+ years working, she explains.

Micro-retiring is gaining traction as part of a broader shift in how people think about work and life, Mr Lacerda says.

“Younger professionals have a clear expectation that work should adapt to life, not the other way around,” he says.

“There’s also growing recognition of the link between employee well-being and business performance. More organisations are looking at policies like sabbaticals and planned career breaks not as risks, but as ways to improve engagement, reduce burnout, and boost long-term productivity.”

Which sectors are seeing this trend?

Industries with high pressure and rapid pace are leading the way in micro-retirement, according to recruiters.

Mr Lacerda cites sectors such as technology, finance, and professional services across the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“For example, in the UAE’s tech sector, rapid growth combined with intense work demands has led to higher burnout risk. Similarly, the financial services industry − including banking and FinTech − faces strong retention challenges,” he says.

“In addition, sectors like health care and education, where the emotional and physical demands are high, are beginning to explore more structured sabbatical or phased-retirement options.”

Pedro Lacerda, country head UAE at TASC Group, says micro-retiring is gaining traction as part of a broader shift in how people think about work and life. Photo: TASC Group

Ms Wilson says micro-retiring is also visible in creative industries like marketing, public relations, design, fashion and content, as well as start-ups, events, hospitality and retail − where “long hours and high stress” are all contributory factors.

What do micro-retired people do?

People who choose to micro-retire often use this time to focus on what matters to them, whether that’s personal growth, family or recharging. Many take the opportunity to travel or pursue passions and hobbies they’ve set aside, according to Mr Lacerda.

“In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, we’ve seen a growing number of professionals using micro-retirement to start their own businesses or engage in freelance and consulting work. This allows them to maintain some income while enjoying greater flexibility,” he says.

“Others invest time in upskilling or further education, preparing themselves for the next phase of their career with new skills and fresh perspectives.”

Ms Wilson says those who micro-retire pursue solo travel or do something wellness-related, start a side hustle (fashion, food, digital products, coaching), study something new (tech bootcamps, design, online courses), freelance on the side or go inward: therapy, meditation or personal growth.

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Is it hard to rejoin the workforce?

Some progressive employers value life experience, clarity and self-driven motivation, while traditional corporates may misinterpret breaks as flakiness, Ms Wilson says.

Gen Zs with strong portfolios or freelance projects during breaks tend to bounce back easier, she says.

When it comes to millennials and boomers, it is often much harder to re-enter the workforce as often they do not keep up with the latest technology or upskill quick enough, she adds.

Meanwhile, Mr Lacerda says concerns about skill gaps or being “out of the loop” are common. But when micro-retiring is planned well, with clear intentions and ongoing development, many find the transition back smoother than expected.

“It often helps to stay connected through part-time projects, upskilling or networking during the break,” he suggests.

“Some sectors and companies remain more traditional and cautious. The key for employees is to communicate openly about their plans and for employers to offer structured return-to-work programmes that reduce friction.”

Disadvantages

Financial preparedness is often a key hurdle, Mr Lacerda warns. Many professionals feel they cannot afford extended breaks, especially in regions with high living costs. Organisations need to support this with tailored financial planning and flexible benefits, he suggests.

Ms Wilson adds that employers may view micro-retirement as a lack of commitment.

