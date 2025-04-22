Meta says that its new app, Edits, will help give users an easier way to create videos.
Meta says that its new app, Edits, will help give users an easier way to create videos.

Meta releases Edits app as company battles FTC in court

Mobile video editing tool is intended to compete with Captions and CapCut

Cody Combs
Washington

April 22, 2025