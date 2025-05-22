In his book 'No More Normal', the author and psychiatrist Alastair Santhouse asks at what point does a normal level of sadness move over into a formal diagnosis. Getty
Are mental health conditions really being overdiagnosed?

Nick March is an assistant editor-in-chief at The National

May 22, 2025