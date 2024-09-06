Solo travel is an opportunity to be still, observe the world around you and give yourself the space to have uncomfortable feelings. Getty Images
Solo travel is an opportunity to be still, observe the world around you and give yourself the space to have uncomfortable feelings. Getty Images

Lifestyle

Travel

I always prefer travelling solo - here's why every single one of you should try it

It may not always be Instagrammable, but there is plenty to enjoy about an itinerary based on instinct rather than checklist

Saeed Saeed
Saeed Saeed

September 06, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In