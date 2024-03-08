Seven of the world's best destinations for solo female travellers

Solo travel is on the rise and almost 85 per cent of lone travellers are women, according to a recent study.

Supporting the report by ferry operator Condor Ferries, the main reasons women love to travel alone are freedom and flexibility, the opportunity to relax and enjoy “me time” and to challenge themselves, finds Statista. At the same time, they report worries about personal safety, higher costs, language barriers and getting lost.

The National rounds up seven of the best destinations for women travelling alone this year.

Iceland

The capital Reykjavik offers plenty to curious tourists. Photo: iStockphoto

The land of fire and ice has secured the top spot on the Global Peace Index for 17 consecutive years, as Iceland’s commitment to safety creates an environment where women can explore alone with confidence.

The country’s low crime rates foster a sense of security making ethereal landscapes such as geysers, waterfalls and volcanoes easy to explore. There are also plenty of chances to discover its fascinating culture and mingle with friendly locals.

Drive around the Golden Circle, which is easy to navigate, head into the depths of the wilderness in a campervan or simply relax in the hot springs around Reykjavik, where a combination of upmarket restaurants meet cool museums and artisanal boutiques.

Iceland also keenly focuses on gender equality and responsible tourism.

Galapagos Islands

Vast biodiversity is a major draw for the Galapagos Islands. Photo: Dustin Haney / Unsplash

This Ecuadorian archipelago offers an extraordinary experience for solo adventurers, with fascinating natural beauty protected by strict tourism regulations.

This year, it has been named one of the top destinations for solo travel by Flash Pack, a tour company that specialises in organising adventure trips for solo travellers in their thirties and forties.

The Galapagos are home to an extraordinary wealth of marine life and offer unique biodiversity on land and underwater.

Small group tours are also ideal for anyone looking to enjoy their independence while making friends along the way.

Japan

Japan tops trending destination lists for 2024, including the capital, Tokyo, pictured. All photos: Getty images

This is the year of Japan as, after almost 1,000 days of being closed to tourists during Covid, the world is returning.

While it’s popular with most traveller demographics, the country is also ninth on the Global Peace Index and topped Flash Pack’s list of top solo destinations this year.

Whether you’re heading for the bustle of Tokyo, the quirky corners of Osaka, the majestic Mount Fuji or to experience the natural beauty of Kyoto, the country seamlessly blends tradition with modernity. It offers a diverse range of experiences, from visiting ancient temples to gawping at futuristic skyscrapers.

Canada

Some tour companies offer women-only excursions to see the northern lights. Photo: Lindblad Expeditions

Travel experiences to witness the aurora borealis, or northern lights, are in high demand this year, as visibility is projected to be better than it has been in more than a decade.

For solo female travellers, Canada is a great option, particularly the quaint town of Churchill, Manitoba, where Natural Habitat Adventures offers women-only excursions to see the lights in unique situations.

Churchill’s strategic location under the auroral oval enhances the chances of clear, prime viewing conditions. Meanwhile, the tour company provides a supportive atmosphere for women, fostering camaraderie among like-minded adventurers, and organises Arctic activities such as snowshoeing and dog sledding.

The UAE

Visitors enjoy a catamaran ride around Louvre Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

The UAE’s cities have often been ranked among the safest, especially Abu Dhabi, which has held online cost-of-living database Numbeo’s title of world’s safest city since 2017. It offers a deep and culturally rich experience with attractions such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Dubai also stands as a beacon of security, offering travellers a taste of cosmopolitan luxury in some of the planet’s most famous landmarks.

For adventure seekers, there’s Ras Al Khaimah, which has plenty to offer outdoors, and Fujairah is great for keen divers.

This combination makes it one of the most popular destinations among solo female travellers.

Sri Lanka

Galle is a popular coastal holiday destination. Photo: Shutterstock

Ranking fourth on Flash Pack’s list of top solo destinations this year is Sri Lanka, where ancient history meets natural beauty and some of the warmest hospitality you’ll come across.

The island nation, nestled in the Indian Ocean, has a rich blend of temples, tea plantations, hikes and coastal wellness retreats. There are seaside towns such as Galle, bohemian escapes in the mountains like Ella and a bustling city vibe in Kandy.

The country’s climactic warmth extends to its people and the welcoming atmosphere for tourists.

Antarctica

Travellers in Antarctica can only venture out onto the ice under the supervision of travel companies. Photo: Cassie Matias / Unsplash

As one of the most isolated and pristine environments on Earth, Antarctica is becoming an increasingly south-after destination. With strict tourism regulations, it’s a great option for women going it alone.

The continent’s growing popularity among tourists is a testament to its rugged landscapes, diverse wildlife and unparalleled sense of remoteness.

Solo female travellers can join organised expeditions, navigate the icy waters and witness wildlife in their natural habitat, from penguins to seals and walruses.

Pick a reputable company and tread lightly since the continent is one of the last frontiers of tourism.