'De-stress and fat-busting’: What is in the cortisol cocktail and does it work?

A new social media health trend claims to not only reduce stress, but also your waistline. But is it a dream come true, or too good to be true?

Well, it depends on who you ask. The cortisol cocktail is the latest internet elixir to win fans and detractors in equal measure amid claims it helps boost energy, reduce the effects of stress on the body and promote weight loss, particularly in stubborn areas such as the stomach, hips and thighs.

Also known as an “adrenal cocktail”, the drink consists of only four ingredients – orange juice, coconut water, cream of tartar and salt. It has been hailed as a salve for the adrenal glands, which enjoyed their time in the social media spotlight last year, when the medically indefinable “adrenal fatigue” began trending.

“Cortisol is a steroid hormone produced by the adrenal glands, which sit atop the kidneys,” says Dr Kishore Kumar Katam, consultant endocrinologist at RAK Hospital. “It plays a critical role in the body's response to stress, as part of the ‘fight or flight’ mechanism. It helps regulate metabolism, blood sugar levels, inflammation and blood pressure.”

Cortisol’s role in the body

Typically released in response to stress and low blood glucose levels, the production of cortisol is controlled by the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, which is highly sensitive to both physical and psychological stressors.

Linked to visceral fat surrounding internal organs and obesity, elevated cortisol levels can cause an increase in appetite and promote fat storage in the abdominal area.

“Excess cortisol can cause central obesity, muscle wasting, insulin resistance, hypertension, osteoporosis, mood disorders and increased cardiovascular risk,” says Dr Nevin Sadeep, specialist endocrinology at Aster Clinic in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

“Both excess and deficiency of cortisol have significant clinical consequences, with a deficiency linked to fatigue, weight loss, hypotension, hyponatremia, hyperkalemia and risk of adrenal crisis under stress. Maintaining cortisol within a physiologic range is essential for metabolic stability and stress resilience.”

What’s in a cortisol cocktail and does it work?

The cocktail ingredients can vary, but the most popular are typically orange juice, coconut water, cream of tartar and salt. Taken individually and in moderation, each can play a beneficial role in a balanced diet.

“Coconut water is rich in electrolytes like potassium, which supports hydration and may help reduce stress-related fatigue,” says Dr Hala Youssef Hamdy, specialist endocrinologist at RAK Hospital.

“Orange juice is high in vitamin C, which plays a role in reducing oxidative stress and may help modulate cortisol after acute stress; salt contains trace minerals and sodium, which can support adrenal function in cases of deficiency, and cream of tartar is a source of potassium, but its impact on cortisol specifically is unclear and not well-studied. These ingredients may support overall wellness, but their effects on cortisol are indirect and not medically proven.”

While there’s no scientific evidence that cortisol cocktails can directly regulate or reduce cortisol production, ingredients that support hydration and blood sugar stability can help the body respond better to stress, which can lead to less fatigue.

“There is no evidence from controlled clinical studies indicating that beverages such as the cortisol cocktail have any clinically meaningful or sustained impact on circulating cortisol levels,” says Dr Sadeep. “Any perceived benefit is more likely related to improved hydration and subjective relaxation than to direct hormonal effects."

